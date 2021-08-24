NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced the newest selection to its 2021 programs, Paley Front Row presented by Citi: Never Have I Ever. This behind-the-scenes look at the hit Netflix series features conversations with the cast and creative team, including Mindy Kaling, Creator, Writer, Executive Producer; Lang Fisher, Creator, Writer, Executive Producer; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, "Devi Vishwakumar"; Poorna Jagannathan, "Nalini Vishwakumar"; Richa Moorjani, "Kamala"; Jaren Lewison, "Ben Gross"; Darren Barnet, "Paxton Hall-Yoshida"; Lee Rodriguez, "Fabiola Torres"; and Ramona Young, "Eleanor Wong." This program will be moderated by Lorraine Ali, LA Times. This Paley Front Row presented by Citi program, sponsored by Verizon, releases on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment on Tuesday, August 24, at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT.

"We're thrilled to share with fans this special, inside look at the hit show Never Have I Ever on Paley Front Row presented by Citi," said Diane Lewis, the Paley Center's Chief Programming Officer and Executive Vice President. "Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age story that boldly breaks stereotypes and brings the representation of Indian Americans to life. We are proud to highlight the series as it celebrates its second season."

In Season Two of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, which premiered July 15, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as cocreator, writer, and executive producer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

Paley Front Row presented by Citi brings television fans all the best behind-the-scenes stories of today's top television shows. Recent programs include Creative Building: A Conversation with the LEGO® MASTERS Team, A Conversation with Eva Longoria, Telemundo's La Reina del Sur: A Conversation with the Stars, A Conversation with Alex Rodriguez, PBS at Fifty: An Anniversary Celebration, CBS's The Amazing Race, Netflix's Cobra Kai, and FOX's The Simpson's Treehouse of Horror, and can be found on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment.

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The Paley Center's premier programming sponsored by Verizon can be viewed through Verizon Media's distribution channels, including being featured on the Yahoo Entertainment channel, as well as Paley@Home presented by Citi on the Paley Center's YouTube channel and the Paley Center's Facebook page. The general public can access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

