Palistar Capital Announces Its Adoption of the CFA Institute Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Code

News provided by

Palistar Capital

20 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar"), an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications and digital infrastructure, announced today that it has adopted the voluntary CFA Institute Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Code for Investment Professionals in the United States and Canada ("DEI Code"). Launched in February 2022, the DEI Code provides investment industry organizations with an action-oriented and principles-based framework through which to drive measurable and meaningful change concerning diversity, equity and inclusion within organizations.

"Since launching Palistar, it has been a top priority for us to align our investment activities with the broader interests of society, which we strong believe will improve our ability to deliver for our investors," Omar Jaffrey, Founder and Managing Partner of Palistar, said. "We are proud to sign onto the CFA Institute DEI Code and commit to the empowerment of diverse perspectives within our organization."

Sarah Maynard, ASIP, Global Head of External Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, CFA Institute comments:
"In working together to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the investment industry, signatory organizations are making clear their public commitment to delivering on the work and change that they need to do to participate meaningfully in this effort. I'm delighted to welcome Palistar Capital to the growing number of organizations committed to the principles of the DEI Code."

DEI Code signatories commit to six Principles that seek to drive DEI progress as it relates to the talent pipeline, staff acquisition, promotion and retention, leadership, influence, and measurement. Further, signatories commit to accelerate and amplify the impact of their commitment by making the economic, business, and moral case for diversity, equity, and inclusion. In Canada, signatories commit to implementing the Truth and Reconciliation of Canada Call to Action #92 and to embracing Indigenous reconciliation.

To view the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Code for the Investment Profession (United States and Canada) and accompanying materials, please visit: cfainstitute.org/deicode.

About Palistar Capital
Palistar Capital LP is an alternative asset manager led by Managing Partner and its Founder, Omar Jaffrey, focused on communications infrastructure. The firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. To learn more about Palistar, visit www.palistar.com.

About CFA Institute 
CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are nearly 200,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has ten offices worldwide and 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.

Media Contacts
Mary Beth Grover / Keely Gispan
ASC Advisors
[email protected] / [email protected]
(203) 992-1230

SOURCE Palistar Capital

