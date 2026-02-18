Palistar Capital Appoints Jason Hirsch as President and COO of Symphony Towers

Firm Announces David Bacino as Vice Chairman of Symphony Towers and CEO of Palistar Affiliate Galaxi Towers

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar" or the "Firm"), an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications and digital infrastructure, announced today that Symphony Towers ("Symphony"), Palistar's cell site acquisition affiliate, has appointed veteran wireless industry executive Jason Hirsch as President & Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Mr. Hirsch will be based out of Symphony's headquarters in White Plains, NY and report directly to members of Palistar's Investment Committee.

David Bacino, Operating Partner at Palistar, will transition from his role as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Symphony to become Vice Chairman. In addition, Palistar announced that Mr. Bacino has been appointed to CEO of Galaxi Towers ("Galaxi"), Palistar's recently formed developer of bespoke macro wireless solutions for the nation's leading wireless carriers.

Omar Jaffrey, Founder and Managing Partner of Palistar, and Founder and Executive Chairman of Symphony Towers, said, "We are excited to welcome Jason to our team and have him join Symphony. He brings deep experience in easement origination and a long career in macro wireless. His executive presence, energy and creativity will be great assets in his role driving day-to-day operations and strategy at Symphony. We're also thrilled that David will continue to support Symphony, as well as develop new solutions for the mobile network operators through his leadership of Galaxi."

Mr. Hirsch stated: "I look forward to building on Symphony's leadership position in the U.S. macro wireless easement market. Symphony has built an excellent team managing and acquiring thousands of assets across rooftops, ground leases and towers. I'm excited about the strong opportunity ahead for Symphony to continue to drive solutions and value for site owners, carriers and tower companies through its ongoing consolidation of macro wireless assets on behalf of Palistar."

David Bacino stated: "It has been a privilege to serve as Symphony's CEO, and I'm looking forward to my ongoing engagement with Symphony. Jason is a great addition to our team, and I am excited to support his efforts in Symphony's continued success. Moreover, there is a significant opportunity ahead for Galaxi."

Joshua Oboler, Investment Partner at Palistar, added: "We are proud of the deep bench of operating leadership talent across the Palistar family of companies, which is among the very best in the industry. With the addition of Jason, and David's new roles, we will continue to provide world-class solutions to our carrier and tower company customers and create unique opportunities that meet the evolving needs of today's digital infrastructure investors."

Mr. Hirsch brings 25 years of experience in the macro wireless industry with American Tower Corporation ("ATC"), most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Corporate – Real Estate and Investment Support Services. Previously, he held a wide range of senior leadership roles in ATC's Land Management and M&A efforts, including pioneering efforts in land lease acquisitions, managing capital deployment across both domestic tower acquisitions, ground lease acquisitions, early venture investments and oversight of ATC's Corporate Investment Committee. He is a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh, with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance.

About Palistar Capital

Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar" or the "Firm") is an alternative asset manager led by Managing Partner and Founder, Omar Jaffrey, focused on digital infrastructure investments. The Firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global digital infrastructure related companies. To learn more about Palistar, visit www.palistar.com.

About Symphony Towers

Symphony Towers, an affiliate of Palistar Capital LP, acquires, manages, and leases tower, rooftop and non-traditional structure cell sites in metro, urban and suburban environments throughout the United States. Symphony Towers seeks to provide strategic revenue to sellers while optimizing administration and lease management. For more information on Symphony Towers, please visit https://symphonytowersinfrastructure.com.

About Galaxi Towers

Galaxi Towers, an affiliate of Palistar Capital LP, specializes in the design, development, construction, and management of new wireless infrastructure in areas where it is most needed. For more information on Galaxi towers, please visit https://galaxitowers.com.

