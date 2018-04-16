Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to Industrialize Single-Use Technology

The partnership furthers Pall Biotech's expansion of its Allegro™ single-use solution portfolio from upstream through downstream, and to final filling. Pall Biotech and Artesyn Biosolutions' complementary technologies address a major challenge within the biotech industry. Adoption of single-use technology is still growing within cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing. Nevertheless, considerable progress continues to be made to reach an industrialized and modular single-use processing approach. The strategic collaboration between Pall Biotech and Artesyn Biosolutions will provide industrial and modular single-use bioprocess solutions, resulting in robust fluid management.

Mario Philips, Vice President and General Manager, Pall Biotech, explained, "This partnership reflects Pall's pursuit of innovative earlier stage companies as a way to access advanced technologies. Our vision aligns with industry expectations to enable single-use technologies to reach the status of a fully industrialized solution. With the Artesyn Biosolutions valves and fluid handling technologies, the Pall Allegro solutions, such as the Allegro STR bioreactors, and range of downstream automated equipment and mixers will enable our customers to implement efficient single-use manufacturing lines."

Michael Gagne, Artesyn Biosolutions' founder and CXO, stated, "Our mission at Artesyn Biosolutions is to accelerate the accessibility and capabilities of single-use technologies that increase the availability of life saving drugs. We are excited to be working with Pall Biotech and their innovative team of professionals to develop a suite of solutions that enable abundance in medicine".

About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of life sciences and industry. Pall works with customers to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies. The company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide.

About Artesyn Biosolutions

Artesyn Biosolutions, a privately held company, is a visionary brand in the area of single-use solutions for bioprocessing. ARTeSYN® has created a series of solutions targeting the voids and expanding the possibilities in the existing single-use space. These solutions include patented and patent-pending valves, instruments, XO®skeletal supports, along with conventional unit operation systems like tangential flow filtration, chromatography, media and buffer prep in single-use formats that use these newly minted component solutions in their most advanced forms.

