Pall Corporation and Broadley-James Cooperate to Deliver Next Generation Single-Use Sensor Technologies to the Life Science Market

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, has partnered with Broadley-James Corporation, a renowned sensor technology provider, to integrate and distribute Broadley-James' advanced single-use probe and flow cell pH sensors. With applications across upstream and downstream unit operations, the sensor will be integrated into Pall Biotech's single-use (SU) technologies, as well as other commercially available bioprocessing platforms.

"Pall's single-use bioprocessing know-how and Broadley-James' expertise in sensor development have proven complementary in addressing critical customer pain points in modern bioprocessing," explained Martin Smith, Chief Technology Officer of Pall Corporation. "In particular, the new single-use pH sensor solution allows us to offer customers the robustness of traditional sensor technologies integrated into their single-use systems."

The novel SU pH sensors leverage widely accepted glass electrochemical technology, the only method that meets international standards for pH measurement. The design includes a calibrated buffer storage environment for the sensor to eliminate previous constraints during pre-integration of glass pH sensors into consumables. Users will be able to operate in closed systems, without sacrificing performance.

"Customers currently rely on calibration data gathered before the sensor is sterilized, which can affect the measurement accuracy," said Robert Garrahy, Vice-President at Broadley-James. "Our patent-pending new storage solutions design features a known pH buffer, enabling robust pre-use calibration. By pairing trusted technology with cutting-edge design, we are able to offer the best balance of risk reduction and performance."

The Broadley-James single-use probe and flow cell pH sensors are currently in beta testing and when launched will be available exclusively through Pall Biotech. Parallel technical and process development support is also available to optimize use of this new technology.

About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader, providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of life sciences and industry. Pall works with customers to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies. The company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide.

For more information visit www.pall.com, or on YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

About Broadley-James Corporation

Located in Irvine, California, Broadley-James Corporation is a manufacturer of pH, Redox, and Dissolved Oxygen sensors as well as Bioreactors and automation systems for bioprocess applications. Providing Industrial Tools for Industrial Science, Broadley-James continues to advance the state-of-the-art in measurement, automation and control, and constantly strives to improve upon current designs while developing new and improved technology for bioprocess applications.

For more information visit www.broadleyjames.com.

Pall Media Contacts

Mariann Kourafas

Director of Communications, Pall Corporation

+1-508-871-5469

Beth Willers

White Matter Communications

bethw@whitemattercomm.com

+1-415-905-0324

SOURCE Pall Corporation

Related Links

http://www.pall.com

