Pall Corporation Announces Strategic Partnership with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, today announced a newly formed 2020 strategic partnership between its Medical division and the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology ( APIC ). APIC is the leading professional association for infection preventionists (IPs) with a mission to create a safer world through the prevention of infection.

It's estimated that 633,000 hospitalized patients contract healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) in the United States each year. Of those 633,000, 72,000 die during their hospital stay, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. APIC's infection preventionist members work to prevent HAIs in healthcare facilities.

The APIC Strategic Partner program establishes long-term relationships with industry partners united in the common goal of reducing the risk of infection. With this partnership, Pall's Medical division will play an important role in supporting many of the educational initiatives and services to IPs on the front-lines in the fight against HAIs.

"Pall Medical is pleased to partner with APIC to help prevent HAIs and expand hospital water awareness, education and resources for IPs," said Steve Ebersohl, Vice President Global Marketing, Pall Medical. "We share APIC's patient safety mission. Through our partnership and combined efforts, we'll be well-positioned to better prevent infection and create a safer world."

"We are excited to welcome Pall Medical as an APIC Strategic Partner," said APIC CEO Katrina Crist, MBA, CAE. "Together, APIC and Pall Medical will work to improve healthcare outcomes and advance education and certification for IPC professionals."

