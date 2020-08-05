Pall Corporation Awarded $4.9 Million Department of Defense Contract to Build Ventilator Filter Manufacturing Line

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, was selected by the United States Department of Defense (DoD) to receive a $4.9M contract to build a new breathing filter manufacturing line within an existing U.S.-based Pall manufacturing facility to increase ventilator filter production. When the new line opens in the fall 2021, Pall's ventilator filter production capacity will increase from 485,000 units per month to 650,000 units per month – allowing Pall to help meet the growing demand in the U.S. for ventilator filters driven by COVID-19.

The grant is the result of a partnership between the DoD and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to determine how to increase domestic ventilator critical component suppliers' capacity. Pall Corporation was selected due to its long history as a filtration market leader and its reputation for quality.

"We are proud Pall was awarded this DoD contract, which allows us to increase the production of ventilator filters to help protect patients and give health care workers the equipment needed in a pandemic situation," said Jennifer Honeycutt, President of Pall Corporation and Danaher Group Executive.

In addition to Pall's efforts to produce additional breathing filters for ventilators, Pall solutions play a major role in global COVID-19 response efforts. The company's lab solutions are used in COVID-19 research and Pall's expertise in scaling up vaccine manufacturing processes is currently being applied by several drug makers. Notably, Pall is a core member of the consortium led by The University of Oxford, which is responsible for one of the front runners in the race to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine. AstraZeneca joined forces with the consortium and committed to enabling global access to the vaccine, including low and middle-income countries.

"From the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Pall has drawn on the depth and breadth of our material science and engineering expertise across a wide range of industries to devise trusted solutions that support research, help patients heal and eliminate the spread of this disease. It's through our innovation that we will continue to apply our expertise in novel ways to protect people around the world," said Honeycutt.

About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of life sciences and industry. Pall works with customers to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. For more information visit www.pall.com.

