Pall Corporation Chosen as Single-Source Supplier by Servier for Purpose Built End-to-End Biomanufacturing Facility in Gidy, France

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, has been chosen by Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical company, as an exclusive technology and services provider for their Gidy, France biomanufacturing facility.





End-to-end solutions from Pall Biotech will be implemented for the development and manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and recombinant proteins, resulting in increased speed to market and reduced customer costs. The facility is part of the Bio-S project at Servier focused on delivering best-in-class support for oncology drug production from research and development (R&D) to clinical scale.

The Bio-S project at the Gidy facility includes production lines to support internal production needs with up to 2,000L bioreactor capacity that can be run in a parallel format. The Bio-S unit aligns various activities, including a development workshop dedicated to monoclonal antibody processes (Bio-engineering) which will be operational by 2019. The rest of the unit grouping all of the steps to deliver an injectable product to humans will be operational in 2020.

"Pall was chosen as a single vendor for our unique ability to offer integrated solutions that help to guarantee supply chain security for customers and patients, while allowing data to be collected and organized efficiently. We are honored to have been chosen and look forward to delivering comprehensive and scalable biomanufacturing solutions from upstream to downstream and through to fill and finish, as well as process development service expertise," said Ed Hoare, Vice President & General Manager at Pall Biotech. "We have dedicated a great deal of resources to become more than just a supplier and will act as a co-development partner for all customer production steps."

"The Bio-S project in Gidy is the beginning of an industrial solution for biomanufacturing in France, offering an innovative path for critical oncology therapies, one of the main strategic priorities for Servier," said Renaud Bessière, Director of the Bio-S Project at Servier. "We selected Pall Biotech as our single supplier because of their capacity to deliver the complete suite of development and manufacturing equipment, including an automation package, assurance of consumables supply and technical support under a well-defined project execution plan."

Through the Bio-S project Servier is building infrastructure that enables the company to be a key partner in the development of new therapeutics in oncology, offering customer support from R&D through to manufacture and packaging of monoclonal antibodies, initially in the form of preclinical batches, then clinical batches.

More information about the comprehensive Pall Biotech technology and process development services offer is available at https://biotech.pall.com/.

