Pall Corporation Wins Prestigious Global Aerospace Supplier Award from Rolls Royce

Pall Corporation honored with the 2024 Global Aerospace Supplier Award

Annual award celebrates excellence and leadership in the aerospace supply chain

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Corporation, a leader in filtration, separation and purification technologies, has been awarded the 2024 Global Aerospace Supplier of the Year by the Aerospace Procurement function within Rolls-Royce. This award is given annually, to an Aerospace Procurement supplier that demonstrates world-class performance and partnership. Pall was recognized as the 2024 leader across the entire Rolls Royce aerospace supply chain.

"It is an honor to be recognized as the Global Aerospace Supplier of the Year by Rolls Royce, a true leader in the aerospace industry," said Karmyn Norwood, Vice President and General Manager of Pall's aerospace business. "This recognition reflects our team's unwavering commitment to delivering a world-class experience to our customers and underscores our dedication to excellence."

The award ceremony was held at the Bristol Aerospace Centre, home to the iconic Concorde, and celebrated the very best in aerospace supply chain performance with more than 300 representatives from 148 global suppliers and partners across the Rolls Royce supply chain.

Pall has been a distinguished member of the Rolls Royce High Performer Supplier Group for the past five years, consistently achieving a minimum average score of 90% across 4 critical categories: management, delivery, quality and cost.

About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader supplying solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of industries. Pall works with customers to advance health, safety, and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. For more information visit www.pall.com.

