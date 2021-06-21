Palladium Equity Partners Names Meahgan O'Grady Director of Business Development

In her new role, Ms. O'Grady will work with all of Palladium's deal teams on sourcing and origination, reporting to Leon Brujis, a Partner of the Firm. Ms. O'Grady brings to Palladium a wealth of business development experience and skills. This includes her deep relationships across multiple channels, including development teams of both public and private corporations, investment banks and proprietary sources such as entrepreneurs, industry executives, advisors and private wealth managers.

Ms. O'Grady joins Palladium from KPS Capital Partners, where she was Vice President, Head of Business Development, Mid-Cap. Previously, she was Head of Originations at Long Point Capital. Earlier in her career, she worked at Goldman Sachs as a Senior Associate in their Fixed Income department and, before that, was a Senior Analyst in Ernst and Young LLP's Derivatives Valuation Center. Ms. O'Grady holds a Masters of Business Administration from Duke University, The Fuqua School of Business and a Bachelor of Business Administration from The College of William and Mary.

"We've had a very busy first half of 2021. As we look to the future and continue to build on this momentum, we are thrilled that Meahgan has joined our team. She brings to Palladium a wealth of proven origination and deal sourcing strategies, insights and experience, particularly in the mid-market, our sweet spot. We are confident that, in working with our deal teams, she will help us continue to identify exciting new opportunities where we will seek to deliver strong outcomes to our limited partner community and our other important stakeholders," said Leon Brujis.

"As one of the nation's oldest and largest minority owned private equity firms, Palladium Equity Partners serves as a model for the future of the industry. I am very excited to be joining this exceptional firm," said Ms. O'Grady. "Deal sourcing is one of the most important and critical foundations of a successful private equity firm. I have been impressed by Palladium's practice. I look forward to helping the firm employ the latest strategies to build on their strong origination practice."

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 36 platform investments and 140 add-on acquisitions.

Palladium is a signatory of the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment decision making. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

