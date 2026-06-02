Pallini Launches New York City's First-Ever Lemon Week

Week-long celebration brings Pallini Limoncello cocktails, pop-ups, tastings, and culinary workshops to more than 40 locations across the city from June 15–22

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, New Yorkers won't need a passport to experience a taste of the Amalfi Coast.

From June 15–22, Pallini Limoncello will debut New York City's first-ever Lemon Week, a citywide celebration inspired by Italy's beloved limoncello tradition. More than 40 bars, restaurants, retailers, and hospitality partners will take part, offering exclusive cocktails, tastings, culinary experiences, pop-ups, and limited-time collaborations leading up to National Limoncello Day on June 22.

Pallini Lemon Week

At the center of the celebration is the Pallini Spritz - a bright, refreshing serve that has become a staple of Italian summer aperitivo culture and is quickly gaining momentum in the U.S.

2 oz Pallini Limoncello

3 oz Prosecco

Splash of soda

The festivities begin June 11 with a surprise yellow takeover of New York streets. A roaming crew dressed head-to-toe in sunshine hues will bring lemons, spritzes, and a dose of Amalfi-inspired energy to some of the city's most recognizable locations, creating photo-worthy moments and offering a preview of what's to come.

Throughout the week, participating venues will put their own spin on the Pallini Spritz while serving limited-time cocktails and experiences designed exclusively for Lemon Week.

Highlights include:

Pallini Spritz tastings at select retailers

Limited-edition Pallini-infused ice cream at Tipsy Scoop

Interactive Pallini tiramisu workshops at Eataly locations

Special Lemon Week cocktail menus across participating bars and restaurants

"Pallini Lemon Week is our invitation to New Yorkers to escape the ordinary and experience the authentic, joyful spirit of the Italian summer without leaving the city," said Micaela Pallini, President and Chief Executive Officer at Pallini. "Pallini, made from prized Sfusato lemons, is the genuine taste of the Amalfi Coast, and we are excited to showcase its versatility as the ultimate summer spritz."

Pallini invites consumers to share their Lemon Week adventures on social media using #PalliniLemonWeek. Consumers who visit 3 participating locations, order a Pallini featured cocktail, and share a photo or video tagging @PalliniLimoncello and using #PalliniLemonWeek will receive a Pallini shopper bag for their summer lemon adventures.

Consumers can explore participating locations, featured events, and additional programming throughout the week by visiting the official Pallini Lemon Week website. For more information, please visit https://pallinilemonweek.com/.

About Pallini Limoncello

Pallini Limoncello is a natural liqueur that has been crafted by the Pallini family in Italy since 1875. The Pallini family has been making super premium liqueurs since 1875 when Nicola Pallini founded their first shop and distillery in Antrodoco. The limoncello is made from prized, Sfusato lemons, exclusive to the Amalfi coast. The handpicked lemons are infused immediately, so their freshness and flavor is delivered in every bottle. Its versatility is almost endless – enjoy it neat, on the rocks, straight from the fridge, or mixed into cocktails and food recipes. For more information, visit https://pallini.us/

Media Contact:

Sam O'Brien

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Pallini Limoncello