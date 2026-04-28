Pallini Limoncello Brings The Spritz Occasion To Life Through "Taste Of Amalfi"

World's #1 limoncello connects bar discovery with at-home entertaining through a platform rooted in the flavors of the Amalfi Coast

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The spritz is evolving as consumers look beyond traditional bitter-led serves toward brighter, more refreshing, and more approachable flavor profiles. At the same time, the occasion is expanding and the spritz is traveling from on-premise discovery to at home entertaining, driven by demand for versatility, simplicity, and shareable experiences.

Pallini Limoncello

Pallini Limoncello, the world's #1 limoncello, is bringing its "Taste of Amalfi" platform to the spritz, designed to connect discovery, engagement, and conversion across the modern consumer journey. Crafted in Italy using hand-picked Sfusato lemons from the Amalfi Coast (PGI), Pallini delivers a naturally vibrant, citrus-forward profile that offers a lighter, fresher, and more expressive alternative within the spritz occasion.

"For our family, limoncello is more than a product, it's a way of sharing a piece of Italy," said Micaela Pallini, President and Chief Executive Officer at Pallini. "With Pallini, we bring the spirit of the Amalfi Coast to every glass."

At the heart of the platform is the Pallini Spritz:

2 oz Pallini Limoncello

3 oz Prosecco

Splash of soda

Directions: Build over ice in a spritz glass and garnish with a lemon wheel.

Citrus-forward and unmistakably Italian, the Pallini Spritz brings a lighter, more refreshing take on the spritz cocktail.

The "Taste of Amalfi" platform is designed to move consumers seamlessly from discovery to trial to repeat purchase, and will bridge on-premise inspiration with at-home adoption.

On-Premise — Menu placements, bartender advocacy, flagship account partnerships and simple, high-margin execution establish the Pallini Spritz as a go-to citrus-forward alternative.

Retail — Strong shelf visibility, display program and cross-merchandising with Prosecco drive conversion and encouraging consumers to recreate the spritz at home.

Digital & Social Media — Travel-inspired content rooted in Italian aperitivo culture amplifies both on-premise visibility and at-home engagement.

"We're seeing strong momentum behind the spritz occasion, both in bars and at home," said Tanya Cohn, Marketing Director for Pallini at Lucas Bols. "Pallini delivers a bright, naturally refreshing, and highly approachable serve that connects on-premise discovery with at-home entertaining across every occasion."

Pallini Limonzero, the world's first non-alcoholic limoncello, extends the platform's reach with a no/low alternative alongside the classic Pallini Spritz. Limonzero ensures every guest can participate, by supporting inclusivity while maintaining the integrity of the ritual.

"From a commercial perspective, this activation is built to perform across on- and off-premise," said Brett Dunne, Managing Director, USA & Canada at Lucas Bols. "By combining strong on-premise visibility with targeted retail activation and high-impact market programs, we're creating a program that drives trial, increases basket size, and delivers incremental sales."

As part of the Lucas Bols "Stock Your Home Bar" platform, consumers can take advantage of a Mix & Match rebate (where legal), receiving $5 back on one bottle, $10 on two bottles, and $20 on three bottles. The program encourages cross-brand discovery and basket building, while giving consumers the tools to create complete cocktail occasions at home. Redemption is simple via QR code, with payouts available through Venmo, PayPal, or mailed check, and includes access to cocktail recipes across participating brands.

With Pallini Limoncello at its core, the spritz continues to evolve, by becoming brighter, more versatile, and more relevant to how consumers gather today. Pallini will be launching Lemon Week in New York City (June 15–22), culminating on National Limoncello Day (June 22), which will transform the city into a celebration of the Amalfi lifestyle.

About Pallini Limoncello

Pallini Limoncello is a natural liqueur that has been crafted by the Pallini family in Italy since 1875. The Pallini family has been making super premium liqueurs since 1875 when Nicola Pallini founded their first shop and distillery in Antrodoco. The limoncello is made from prized, Sfusato lemons, exclusive to the Amalfi coast. The handpicked lemons are infused immediately, so their freshness and flavor is delivered in every bottle. Its versatility is almost endless – enjoy it neat, on the rocks, straight from the fridge, or mixed into cocktails and food recipes. For more information, visit www.limoncellopallini.com

About Lucas Bols

The Lucas Bols Company is a leading global cocktail and spirits company with a mission to create great cocktail experiences around the world. Active in over 110 countries, its portfolio includes three global cocktail brands and more than 20 international and regional spirits and liqueurs, including Bols, Passoã, Galliano, and Tequila Partida.

With over 450 years of expertise in distilling and blending, Lucas Bols combines heritage with innovation to inspire bartenders, operators, and consumers worldwide through its products, the House of Bols experience, and the Bols Cocktail Academy. For more information, visit www.lucasbols.com.

Media Contact:

Sierra Locking

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Pallini Limoncello