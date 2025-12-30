Palm Springs and Long Beach among priciest car rental destinations in the U.S. this winter

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Springs ranks as the third most expensive airport in the United States for car rentals this winter, according to new research from CheapCarRental.com.

The California desert destination trails only Hawaii's Kona and Kahului airports, with travelers paying an average of $91 per day for the most affordable rental vehicle.

The survey analyzed car rental prices at 100 U.S. airports for the period from December 2025 through February 2026. Kona International Airport on Hawaii's Big Island topped the list overall, with an average daily rate of $127, followed by Kahului Airport on Maui at $104. Palm Springs Airport was third, narrowly ahead of Long Beach Airport, where average daily rates reach $90.

Other California airports feature prominently throughout the ranking. In addition to Palm Springs and Long Beach, Burbank Airport ranked seventh place overall, with an average daily rate of $79. Oakland Airport followed at $75, while San Francisco International Airport averaged $72 per day. At Los Angeles International Airport, travelers can expect to pay around $71, with Santa Ana Airport coming in at $65.

Across all 100 airports included in the study, the average cost of renting a car this winter is $62.25 per day, representing a modest 1% increase compared with last winter. Winter car rental prices remain significantly lower than in the summer months. On average, rates this winter are down by more than 17% compared with summer levels.

The list below shows the 10 most expensive U.S. destinations for renting a car this winter. Prices reflect average daily rates for the most affordable rental vehicle between December 1 and February 28, 2026.

1. Kona (KOA) $127

2. Kahului (OGG) $104

3. Palm Springs (PSP) $91

4. Long Beach (LGB) $90

5. Madison (MAD) $83

6. Boise (BOI) $81

7. Lihue (LIH) $79

7. Burbank (BUR) $79

9. Louisville (SDF) $77

10. Phoenix (PHX) $76

For the full results of the survey, go to:

https://www.cheapcarrental.com/survey/winter-2025-2026.html

Press Contact: Charlotte Smith. [email protected] +1-805-308-9660 (for all questions related to our survey, please email)

SOURCE Cheapcarrental.com