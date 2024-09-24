Palmer Chooses Entrilia to Pioneer the Next Era of Fund Administration

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer, a leader in fund administration for private capital markets, has partnered with Entrilia to leverage its advanced technology platform and redefine what is possible in a tech-first fund administration model. This collaboration is poised to set new standards for operational efficiency and transparency, positioning both firms as leaders in an evolving industry.

Palmer launched with a deep understanding of the modern private equity firm's needs and extensive experience operating on incumbent technologies. With a clear view of the competitive landscape, Palmer selected Entrilia for its unmatched combination of current capabilities and future-proof technology. Palmer, with Entrilia not only meets the high standards of today's most established fund administrators but also positions Palmer to stay ahead of the curve, ensuring long-term success in an evolving market.

"Our selection of Entrilia is the result of a detailed and thoughtful evaluation process," said Martin Schnaier, CEO of Palmer. "As a new business, we believe that our partnership with leading, next generation technology providers is critical to delivering our vision of being the new standard in private capital administration. We benefit from more efficient operational processes and real-time data-driven analytics to support enhanced internal and client decision-making. We are therefore delighted to be partnering with Entrilia as we progress on our journey, and their modern approach to historical back-office challenges will align with our ambition to be the business that clients want to work with, and people want to work for."

This partnership represents a significant milestone for Entrilia, whose technology-first solutions are designed to keep pace with the rapid changes in private capital markets. By working closely with Palmer, Entrilia aims to deliver a future-proof solution that will not only meet the needs of today but will also set the foundation for what fund administration can become tomorrow.

"We are incredibly proud to have been chosen by Palmer, a team that has such a deep legacy and keen understanding of the technology landscape," said Eric Fay, CEO of Entrilia. "Palmer's thorough and methodical approach in selecting a partner speaks volumes about the trust they place in us. Together, we are well-positioned to reshape the future of fund administration, combining our advanced technology with Palmer's unparalleled expertise in the field."

The collaboration between Palmer and Entrilia sends a clear message to the industry: the future of fund administration is here, and its technology-first. Both companies are setting the stage for a new era—one where operational excellence and strategic innovation go hand-in-hand, empowering fund managers to navigate the complexities of private markets with greater agility and confidence. As both firms continue to build on their legacy of service and innovation, they invite the broader market to explore what's possible when the best of technology and experience come together.

About Palmer

Palmer is a modern fund administration platform equipped to replace legacy, outdated workflows and to solve the common administration challenges. We are on a mission to set the standard for private capital administration. We believe in better; delivering an industry-defining experience for our clients, people and sector. Designed for private capital; from technology and data to people and culture, we make it possible.

For more information, visit www.palmerfs.com.

About Entrilia

Entrilia is a leading technology provider for investment managers in the private capital markets. Our advanced fund accounting platform, built on the industry's most robust data model, delivers unparalleled efficiency and accuracy. We provide a comprehensive suite of cloud-native solutions, including cutting-edge reporting tools, an integrated data warehouse, and a sophisticated investor relations platform. Entrilia empowers fund managers across private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit, and fund of funds to streamline operations, drive scalability, and improve decision-making through seamless data integration. With a commitment to innovation, our API-first architecture enables clients to easily integrate with third-party systems, ensuring operational excellence and future-proofed scalability.

For more information, visit www.entrilia.com.

