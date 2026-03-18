Palmer Johnson Announces New Duramax Marine Product Offering

Expanded offering includes bearings, rudder bushings, compression packing, shaft seals, keel coolers, and impact protection solutions

MADISON, Wis., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer Johnson is pleased to announce the addition of Duramax Marine products to its offering. Duramax welcomed Palmer Johnson as an authorized distributor in February 2026, and Duramax's public marine catalog highlights product lines spanning water-lubricated bearing systems, shaft sealing systems, heat exchange systems, and impact protection systems.

The new offering includes:

Johnson Cutless® Bearings

DuraBlue® Rudder Bushings

Ultra-X® High Performance Compression Packing

DryMax® Shaft Seal

DuraCooler® Keel Coolers

Impact Protection products

"Adding Duramax Marine products strengthens our ability to support customers with proven solutions across propulsion, sealing, cooling, and impact protection," said Jeff Magusin, VP Marine Sales, Palmer Johnson. "These are trusted product lines built for demanding marine environments, and we're excited to help customers source the right solution for their vessel and application."

Duramax describes Johnson Cutless® Bearings as being used in marine propulsion and rudder applications and designed to help flush away abrasives, protect the shaft, and prolong bearing life. Its catalog also describes DuraBlue® composite rudder bushings as dimensionally stable, lubrication-free, and built to tolerate misalignment, edge loading, and high-impact conditions.

For sealing and cooling applications, Duramax states that DryMax® Shaft Seal is designed to keep seawater out and bilges dry while reducing shaft wear, and that DuraCooler® systems are engineered to support vessel cooling needs in demanding operating environments. The catalog also presents Ultra-X® High Performance Compression Packing and Impact Protection systems as part of its broader marine product portfolio.

With the addition of Duramax Marine products, Palmer Johnson expands its ability to support marine customers with solutions across critical vessel systems. The offering is designed to help customers address maintenance, retrofit, and new project requirements with products known for engineered quality and dependable performance.

SOURCE Palmer Johnson