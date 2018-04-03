Palmer Square Surpasses $5.0 Billion in Assets Under Management and Hires Industry Veteran as Chief Operating Officer

Christopher D. Long, President of Palmer Square, stated: "We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment as we believe we have achieved this growth not only due to our continued strong risk-adjusted investment performance, but also the increased investor recognition of the depth of the Palmer Square team, investment process and credit platform."

The firm is also pleased to announce the hiring of Scott Betz as Chief Operating Officer, a new position at Palmer Square. Scott will also serve as Chief Compliance Officer. Scott brings almost 20 years of experience, most recently at Scout Investments where he was Chief Operating Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and Treasurer.

"Scott's operational skill set and depth of experience are a great fit for Palmer Square," said Mr. Long. "As Palmer Square continues to grow and evolve as a firm, we are focused on maintaining a strong and scalable operational infrastructure that keeps pace with our progress, anticipates the different needs of clients, and finally, addresses the challenges we may face ahead."

About Palmer Square Capital Management

Based right outside Kansas City, MO, Palmer Square Capital Management manages portfolios of corporate credit, structured credit and alternative credit strategies for a diverse set of clients across institutional investors, registered investment advisory firms, broker-dealers and high net worth individuals. As of March 31, 2018, Palmer Square managed approximately $5.5 billion in assets.

