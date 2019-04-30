Palmer Trucks to open TRP of Sellersburg across from Louisville

Located conveniently across the Ohio River from Louisville, customers will now be able to access Palmer Trucks' parts inventory and mobile service without the hassle of traffic or the I-65 toll bridge. TRP is unique in that the brand carries all-makes truck, bus and trailer parts for almost any application. Louisville General Manager John Yehl comments, "The Kenworth of Louisville team is excited to provide our top-notch customer service and products in a convenient location for our Southern Indiana customers. The opening of this store highlights our half-century commitment towards putting the customer first."

Palmer Trucks has experienced record growth the past several years; now with more than 10 full-service locations, a leasing division, a fabrication shop and TRP parts stores in Indianapolis and Northern Kentucky. Palmer Trucks Chief Operating Officer Tom Kapitan adds, "We are excited to grow with the area by doing our part to better serve our customers, regardless of geographical obstacles. Our team has been working for several months to ensure TRP of Sellersburg meets and exceeds expectations with the Palmer reputation. This is all complemented by the skill and dedication of our world-class team." With more than 600 employees serving Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky, Palmer Trucks is pleased to be investing in both its people and infrastructure to expand the footprint of its family-owned, relationship-oriented operation.

About Palmer Trucks, Inc. – Palmer Trucks, Inc. is the regional leader in the sale, lease, repair and finance of Kenworth products through a network of 10 dealerships throughout the Midwest and East-South Central United States. Founded in Indianapolis during July of 1965 by Eldon Palmer, the company has since expanded as a third-generation company throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. The Palmer team of more than 600 members is dedicated to the highest levels of service, friendliness and integrity as a dealer of the Kenworth ® brand - The World's Best ® medium and heavy-duty trucks. Palmer Trucks is an A+ accredited member of the Better Business Bureau.

