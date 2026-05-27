Palmetto and Quilt Put Heat Pumps Within Reach For American Families Nationwide

Monthly payments bundle installation, annual service, and extended warranty to unlock cleaner, cheaper home comfort as low as $117/room/month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quilt, the smartest way to heat and cool your home, today announced a partnership with Palmetto, America's leading consumer energy platform, to remove the biggest barrier to home electrification: high upfront costs. The Palmetto Comfort Plan is now available to all Quilt Certified Partners' customers, covering installation, maintenance, annual service and extended warranty with a single predictable monthly payment.

Quilt Logo.

Households need affordable, accessible pathways to cleaner, cheaper comfort. Average U.S. household energy costs are up roughly 5% year-over-year, and heat pumps can cut heating and cooling costs by 30–50% compared with traditional HVAC. Additionally, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects electricity consumption could rise nearly 40% by 2050, underscoring the need for efficient, electric solutions.

"We designed Quilt to make electric heating and cooling simple, sleek, and genuinely efficient," said Paul Lambert, Co-founder and CEO, Quilt. "But great products don't help if homeowners can't afford the switch. Partnering with Palmetto changes that. One monthly plan covers everything from installation to annual maintenance, so the decision to upgrade your home is finally an easy one. That's how you turn interest into action."

As a ductless, all–electric heat pump system with room–by–room temperature control, smart occupancy detection and scheduling, an integrated app for energy reporting and remote control, Quilt units are 20% more efficient than typical ductless heat pumps and up to four times more efficient than gas furnaces. Quilt is currently available in 34 U.S. states and continues expanding coverage every week. The Palmetto Comfort Plan will be offered to Quilt Certified Partners where both companies operate.

"This partnership represents exactly what we set out to do at Palmetto: remove barriers to clean energy adoption," said Chris Kemper, Founder and CEO of Palmetto. "Heat pumps are one of the most impactful upgrades a homeowner can make, but affordability has been a challenge. By bundling installation, maintenance, and warranty into Quilt's monthly payment plan, we're making this proven technology accessible to American homeowners everywhere."

About Quilt

Quilt is the smartest way to heat and cool your home. As a ductless heat pump with industry-leading SEER2 and HSPF2 scores, Quilt sets a new efficiency standard for residential climate control. Designed by industry veterans and backed by top climate investors, Quilt combines cutting-edge performance with elegant, architectural design that integrates seamlessly into the home. Backed by a portfolio of issued and pending patents spanning hardware design, software control, and distributed system architecture, Quilt represents a ground-up rethinking of what a home climate system can be. The system's intuitive room-by-room control, real-time energy usage tracking, and proprietary occupancy detection deliver unmatched comfort, efficiency, and personalization.

Quilt's Certified Partner network spans 40 U.S. states and six Canadian provinces, with over 130 installation partners bringing the system to homeowners across North America. The company maintains an industry-leading customer satisfaction score of 4.7 out of 5.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is a consumer energy platform dedicated to making the clean energy transition simple, accessible, and affordable for American families. Through its digital-first marketplace, Palmetto connects homeowners with vetted clean-energy partners and flexible financing solutions for solar, storage, HVAC, backup power, and energy-efficient appliances. The company's mission is to enable millions of households to reduce utility costs, increase energy resilience, and achieve energy independence. For more information, visit palmetto.com.

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SOURCE Palmetto