Palmetto Mobilizes $300 Million in ITC Transfers as Corporate Demand for Transferable Clean-Energy Credits Accelerates

Latest transaction builds on Palmetto's capital strategy to connect corporate investment with residential clean energy deployment amid a rapidly growing transferable tax–credit market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto, America's leading consumer energy platform, today announced the completion of its next $300 million Investment Tax Credit (ITC) transfer to two Fortune 1000 partners. The transaction reinforces Palmetto's capital markets strategy, which links institutional and corporate capital with residential solar and storage deployment, expanding access to energy–saving solutions for homeowners nationwide.

Industry context underscores the momentum behind this transaction: the transferable tax–credit market is poised for rapid growth as transferability rules take hold (source: Utility Dive). Market research projects that the global "Transferable Tax Credit Service" market covering advisory, transaction and related services that support credit transfers could reach roughly $50 billion by 2025 and about $74 billion by 2026 (source: DataInsightsMarket).

"Every dollar we monetize through these transfers funds projects directly lowers bills and increases resilience for American families," said Chris Kemper, Founder and CEO of Palmetto. "This transaction helps more households move toward energy independence."

Proceeds from the transfer will accelerate deployment of solar and storage projects that lower household energy costs and improve resilience directly addressing the rising energy burden facing many consumers. The transaction also demonstrates sustained corporate demand for reliable counterparties capable of executing large, standardized transfers that translate tax value into capital for clean–energy projects.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is a consumer energy platform dedicated to making the clean energy transition simple, accessible, and affordable for American families. Through its digital-first marketplace, Palmetto connects homeowners with vetted clean-energy partners and flexible financing solutions for solar, storage, HVAC, backup power, and energy-efficient appliances. The company's mission is to enable millions of households to reduce utility costs, increase energy resilience, and achieve energy independence.

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SOURCE Palmetto