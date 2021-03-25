Palmetto Elevates Chief Technology Officer Jared Wray to Co-Founder

"The first time I met with Jared and shared my technology vision for Palmetto with him, Jared was able to lay out a game plan to transform our technology offering," stated Chris Kemper, Palmetto founder and Chief Executive Officer. "From there, he led a team to develop an end-to-end software and logistics platform that is changing the industry. Now, Palmetto's digital marketplace is an end-to-end solution that is revolutionizing and democratizing the utility industry. For us, this is just the beginning of great things to come."

"Palmetto is a technology-driven company that allows homeowners to save money while benefiting the environment - which is exactly what they want," stated Jared Wray, Palmetto co-founder and CTO. "By moving the entire process online to our marketplace we can provide a better experience and a path to clean energy for everyone."

Residential clean energy remains a relatively untapped market, with roughly three percent of U.S. homes having solar panel installations. Palmetto's marketplace technology digitizes the solar transaction process for the customer, and drastically reduces solar soft costs for homeowners - improving the ease of installation and day-to-day operation.

With over 20 years of experience developing integrated technology systems and building teams at scale, Jared is an early cloud pioneer with a passion for building platforms and robotics. As founder and CTO of Tier 3, a laaS-based platform and advanced cloud management company, Jared created the Tier 3 cloud and built it into an industry-recognized performance leader. CenturyLink acquired Tier 3 in 2013.

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power . The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the United States. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Current partners include Solar Sister and Nature Conservancy. Palmetto is a certified B Corporation and triple bottom line, fully distributed company. For more information please visit www.palmetto.com .

