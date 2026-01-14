Palmetto Welcomes Clean Energy Visionary Jigar Shah to Advisory Board to Accelerate Strategic Growth of the Consumer-First Clean Energy Platform

Former DOE Loan Programs Office Director and Generate Capital Co-Founder Brings Unparalleled Infrastructure Finance Expertise to Advance America's Clean Energy Transition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto, America's leading consumer energy platform, today announced the appointment of Jigar Shah as Strategic Advisor, effective immediately. Shah, a renowned clean energy finance pioneer, former Director of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Loan Programs Office, and Co-Managing Partner of Multiplier, a clean energy, cleantech, climate-tech and sustainability advisory services firm, joins Palmetto's advisory board to guide the company's next phase of strategic growth and capital deployment to help even more households save money by making the transition to clean energy.

Shah, one of TIME100's most influential people, brings over two decades of transformative experience in clean energy infrastructure finance, having facilitated billions of dollars in investments that have accelerated the deployment of renewable energy technologies across the globe. At Multiplier, Shah works directly with management teams to strengthen fundamentals, sharpen strategy, navigate policy, and align capital formation with likely outcomes. His appointment reinforces Palmetto's commitment to scaling its digital-first marketplace and expanding access to clean energy solutions for millions of American households.

"Jigar Shah is one of the most respected voices in clean energy finance, with an unmatched track record of turning innovative technologies into scalable, profitable businesses that put money back in consumers' pockets through lower home energy costs," said Chris Kemper, CEO and Founder of Palmetto. "His deep understanding of infrastructure capital markets, combined with his passion for democratizing clean energy access and helping families save on their energy bills, makes him the ideal advisor to guide our strategic vision as we enter this critical growth phase."

Driving Strategic Innovation in Consumer-Centric Clean Energy

As Strategic Advisor, Shah will provide counsel on Palmetto's long-term strategic planning, capital allocation initiatives, and market expansion opportunities. He will play a key role in advising on the company's innovative financing solutions, which currently help homeowners access solar, storage, HVAC, and energy-efficient appliances through flexible payment options that reduce barriers to clean energy adoption.

"Palmetto has built something truly remarkable – a consumer-first platform that makes clean energy accessible, affordable, and actionable for everyday Americans," said Shah. "I'm committed to leveraging my experience in infrastructure finance to help guide this model's expansion nationwide and help even more people lower their electricity bills – Americans deserve a system that provides a simple, accessible platform that meets their needs at the best possible value."

Bringing a Proven Track Record of Clean Energy Leadership

Shah co-founded Generate Capital, a leading sustainable infrastructure investment and operating platform that has deployed over $7 billion in capital across hundreds of projects. Prior to Generate, he served as the founding CEO of SunEdison, where he pioneered the solar power purchase agreement (PPA) model that revolutionized renewable energy financing.

Most recently, Shah served as Director of the DOE's Loan Programs Office under the Biden Administration, where he managed a $40+ billion portfolio focused on deploying clean energy technologies at scale. His leadership helped accelerate critical investments in battery manufacturing, clean hydrogen, and renewable energy infrastructure across the U.S..

Ushering in the Next Strategic Expansion Phase

Shah's appointment follows Palmetto's recent strategic initiatives, including the expansion of its Charlotte, NC headquarters, the launch of the Palmetto App, and the acquisition of The Cool Down, a leading clean-lifestyle media platform. These moves position the company to serve growing consumer demand for comprehensive clean energy solutions while maintaining its triple-bottom-line commitment to people, planet, and profit.

The addition of Shah to the advisory team underscores Palmetto's evolution from a solar marketplace to a comprehensive consumer energy platform. With his expertise in large-scale infrastructure finance, Shah will help the company explore new financing mechanisms and partnership structures to accelerate clean energy adoption in the home.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is a consumer energy platform dedicated to making the clean energy transition simple, accessible, and affordable for American families. Through its digital-first marketplace, Palmetto connects homeowners with vetted clean energy partners and flexible financing solutions across solar, storage, HVAC, backup power, and energy-efficient appliances. The company's mission is to enable millions of households to reduce utility costs, increase energy resilience, and achieve energy independence while supporting its Get Solar, Give Solar initiative that funds renewable energy access for underserved global communities.

