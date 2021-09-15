Palmetto Scales Software Product Innovation, Appoints Sarah Phillips to Product VP

"As we continue to fuel our technological expansion, it is imperative that our product strategy be solid and forward looking," stated Chris Kemper , Palmetto Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Sarah has the strategic, managerial and technical acumen to ensure product production and roll-out complement our business objectives and timing. We look forward to Sarah's contribution as Palmetto builds out its energy-as-a-service marketplace platform on both of our retail and enterprise business segments. Welcome Sarah!"

"I joined Palmetto based on an innovative premise: how we can apply technology to make widespread adoption of green energy easy and affordable," stated Sarah Phillips, Palmetto Vice President of Product. "The vision to mitigate climate change through transformation of residential energy is exciting territory, and the opportunity for driving impact at Palmetto is tremendous. I look forward to working with Chris and the team as we build out the future of clean energy."

Phillips joins Palmetto following her most recent position as Vice President of Product Management for Outreach, the only sales engagement and intelligence platform to make the Forbes Cloud 100 and the fastest growing vendor in the category on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. The company's 4800 clients include Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign and SAP.

During Phillips' tenure at Outreach, the company grew 100% year-over-year for three years in all dimensions – customers, employees and annual recurring revenue. She was instrumental in growing a multi-product offering targeting value generation across customers' sales organizations. Phillips previously served as the Company's Director of Sales Operations and Bl Analytics. Prior to Outreach, she held senior product management and program management positions for Onvia, Inc. and Getty Images.

Phillips received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and German from Central Washington University. She resides in Seattle with her husband and family. An outdoor enthusiast, she is passionate about the environment.

Recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Palmetto believes that choosing to source energy from renewable resources should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy; making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. Palmetto's system helps homeowners quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar, and work with a team of local solar experts to design and install a system that matches their needs. Palmetto Protect ensures these homeowners receive comprehensive, long-term monitoring and robust customer support.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power . The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the United States. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully distributed company. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com .

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

843-531-5532

SOURCE Palmetto Clean Technology, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.palmetto.com/

