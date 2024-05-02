Palmstreet App Launches as Remarkable Live Selling Marketplace for Live Plants, Crystals, and Handmade Home Decor

A New Live Buying & Selling Platform That Fosters Community Engagement, Exceptional Growth for Plants and More

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmstreet, ( https://palmstreet.app/ ), is the one-stop shop for live buying and selling marketplace for plants, crystals, handmade pottery, and decor. The app is not only a live buying and selling marketplace but also offers unique insights into caring for rare and exotic plants where users can tune in to live interactive streaming and watch trusted sellers sell plants, crystals and more in real time. Palmstreet's live streaming provides an immersive and interactive shopping experience like no other. Allowing shoppers to tune in to a live stream where they can engage directly with sellers, ask questions about the products, and even see demonstrations in real time. This creates a dynamic atmosphere where customers can not only discover unique items but also connect with sellers on a personal level to see what exotic plants, crystals, or handmade pottery truly fit into their homes and lifestyles. The Palmstreet app is free to download via iOS and Google Play with new member benefits including free shipping on the first three orders, a 10% off coupon, and a $5 plant credit to be used on your first purchase. Buyers are also able to sign up for free and start selling immediately with easy download or scan the QR code directly off the Palmstreet website .

A screenshot of one of a Palmstreet seller's livestream. Photo credit to Palmstreet LIVE Seller. A screenshot of the shopping portion of the app. Photo courtesy of Palmstreet LIVE Seller.

Created by Chen Li , the app, originally a dedicated place for plant parents has now expanded to include a wide range of products. With Chen Li's prior expertise ranging from high-level lead engineer positions at major corporations like Instagram and Apple, Li has been instrumental to the success of the new Palmstreet mobile app which has to date already received over 1 million downloads.

"Within the realm of digital commerce, Palmstreet orchestrates an experience akin to strolling down the bustling main thoroughfare of a quaint seaside town on a tranquil Sunday morning. Immerse yourself in an ambiance suffused with delightful melodies, accompanied by the aromatic allure of freshly brewed coffee. Engage in lively banter with companions, all while perusing a curated selection of artisanal plants and crafts from local vendors. You depart with indelible memories etched into your consciousness." States Chen Li, Founder and CEO of Palmstreet. "Now, this distinctive encounter transcends the confines of physical geography through the Palmstreet app. Whenever you please you can pop in and join a multitude of fervent plant aficionados converge within our digital domain. All participating in immersive live streams hosted by their favored influencers, fostering a vibrant community spirit as they exchange insights and anecdotes. Ultimately, you depart not only with prized botanical treasures but also with an enduring sense of fulfillment and joy. "

Like strolling through the aisles of a farmers' market, navigating Palmstreet's online live selling marketplace is an adventure of discovery, diversity, and community for those looking to improve the energy of their space through plants and more. Some extraordinary and unique plants trending on the app include Anthurium, Thai Constellation, and Hoya. Other distinctive items include crystals such as Amethyst, Quartz, Agate, Geodes, a mandala hand-painted pot, and more!

Palmstreet's unique positioning stems from its initial niche traction within the gardening community and the mastery to provide a uniquely effective selling platform for artisan designers and small businesses through app design, community participation, app stickiness and addictive return features. One of which included a recent campaign to environmentally counter the carbon footprint of a growing US population, the app recently launched the " Grow 8 Billion Plants'' campaign .

Key Features of the Palmstreet App:

Connect to A Thriving Community: Share insights and stories about your purchases with Palmstreet, get expert advice and engage with the community by scanning and posting your item for immediate feedback.

Share insights and stories about your purchases with Palmstreet, get expert advice and engage with the community by scanning and posting your item for immediate feedback. Users can find a diverse selection of rare exotic and collectible plants , pottery and more to elevate their space, sourced from Palmstreet's extensive network of roughly 300 live sellers within the platform.

, pottery and more to elevate their space, sourced from Palmstreet's extensive network of roughly Accessible Anywhere: Live shopping and live classes all in real time at your fingertips.

ABOUT PALMSTREET

Established in 2020, Palmstreet stands as a vibrant LIVE shopping platform dedicated to the unique world of rare and collectible plants, alongside coveted treasures like crystals and artisanal decor. Rooted in fostering community, the app has embraced the empowering and nurturing spirit of its live marketplace, expanding into diverse offerings and championing fellow artisans. Palmstreet's live selling videos provide an immersive and interactive shopping experience like no other. Imagine tuning in to a live stream where you can engage directly with sellers, ask questions about the products, and even see demonstrations in real time. For more information please visit: www.palmstreet.app

