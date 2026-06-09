Palo Alto Networks and Deutsche Telekom Bring AI-Driven Security with Advanced Sovereignty Controls for European Regulated Industries

AMSTERDAM and MUNICH, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and Deutsche Telekom (XETRA: DTE) today announced Sovereign Cortex with T Security. This solution brings the Palo Alto Networks Cortex® AI-driven SecOps platform to Europe's most regulated industries, with data sovereignty controls independently governed by Deutsche Telekom.

Today's AI-driven threat landscape demands immediate, real time effective cybersecurity. Yet many of Europe's regulated organisations – in healthcare, the public sector, financial services and critical national infrastructure – face a fundamental challenge: adopting cloud-delivered AI security, while meeting Europe's growing sovereignty requirements. Increasingly codified in GDPR, NIS2 and DORA and equivalent European frameworks, these requirements demand demonstrable controls that go beyond data residency: control over who can access data, how it is encrypted, how provider access is audited, and how it is handled in support operations.

Sovereign Cortex with T Security addresses these requirements and enables Europe's most regulated organisations to adopt cloud-delivered security without sovereignty compromise. Anchored by Deutsche Telekom, as the independent European trust partner, it delivers the full capabilities of the Cortex platform with purpose-built sovereignty controls for Europe's regulatory environment.

In addition to the data residency controls we provide customers for all of our cloud services, Sovereign Cortex with T Security provides additional sovereign controls for every layer of the environment. This includes customer and systems (telemetry) data, encryption keys, and independently audited access logs. Furthermore, all support personnel are based exclusively in Europe, and all contractual agreements are governed by European law.

Helmut Reisinger, CEO of EMEA at Palo Alto Networks

"European organisations — from public authorities to critical infrastructure operators — have been clear with us: they need real time AI-driven security and they need verifiable data sovereignty controls, and they should not have to choose between them. This is our direct response to what customers and regulators across Europe have been asking for – a service that honours Europe's sovereignty, maintains the security effectiveness and modular platformization our customers depend on, and reflects the trust they place in us."

Thomas Tschersich, CEO Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH and CSO Deutsche Telekom AG

"Our joint offering is currently unique in Europe at this level of quality. We meet the compliance requirements of NIS2, DORA, and KRITIS with respect to data sovereignty — without asking our customers to compromise on the effectiveness of their cyber defence."

A customer-led approach to sovereignty

This solution reflects direct engagement with regulated organisations and public authorities across Europe — designed around the specific, verifiable controls they require, not a broad interpretation of sovereignty. It is built to evolve as sovereignty regulation across Europe develops.

Sovereign Cortex with T Security will initially be available to organisations in healthcare, financial services, the public sector and critical national infrastructure, with broader availability to follow. The initial release is planned for Q3 2026.

Learn more about how Palo Alto Networks and Deutsche Telekom are bringing AI-driven security to European industries.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global AI cybersecurity leader, protects our digital way of life with a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and platforms across Network, Cloud, Security Operations, AI and Identity. Trusted by 70,000+ customers and powered by Unit 42 threat intelligence, our AI-driven platforms eliminate complexity, empowering enterprises to modernize with confidence and securing the speed of innovation. Explore the future of security at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom (XETRA:DTE) is Europe's leading digital telco company, serving around 220 million customers across mobile, fixed-network and IT services. Through its subsidiaries Deutsche Telekom Security and T-Systems, the Group is also one of Europe's largest providers of cybersecurity and managed security services. With security operations centers across Europe, an end-to-end European network and IT infrastructure, and decades of experience serving regulated industries and public-sector customers, Deutsche Telekom provides the European trust anchor for sovereign digital services. Learn more at www.telekom.com/companyprofile.

Forward-Looking Statements

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