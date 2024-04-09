Palo Alto Networks and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Revolutionize Cybersecurity with AI

Building the future of AI-powered security platforms to bring enterprises closer to real-time security resolution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '24, LAS VEGAS -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, and Google Cloud today announced the most significant expansion of their partnership to date. Palo Alto Networks has extended and increased its commitment to Google Cloud with a ten-figure, multi-year commitment and named Google Cloud its AI and infrastructure provider of choice. Google Cloud has long considered Palo Alto Networks its preferred next-generation firewall (NGFW) provider, and the expanded agreement solidifies that relationship. The alliance also underscores the critical importance of platformization fueled by AI to automate and consolidate multiple solutions, and deliver near-real-time security resolutions.

The expanded partnership will create customer value as new and existing workloads are developed and managed with:

Zero Trust, World-Class Network Security: Palo Alto Networks Network Security platform with VM Series is embedded into Google Cloud to enable a Zero Trust Network posture and strengthen defenses against threats targeting applications, devices, and users–and it will leverage Cloud Delivered Security Services (CDSS) offerings. The integrated solution provides protection and scalability across public cloud and Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) deployments, even in air-gapped network environments.

Palo Alto Networks Network Security platform with VM Series is embedded into Google Cloud to enable a Zero Trust Network posture and strengthen defenses against threats targeting applications, devices, and users–and it will leverage Cloud Delivered Security Services (CDSS) offerings. The integrated solution provides protection and scalability across public cloud and Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) deployments, even in air-gapped network environments. Enhanced AI Capabilities: Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM , the AI-driven security operations platform for the modern Security Operations Center (SOC), is built on over a decade of expertise in machine learning models and the most comprehensive, rich, and diverse data store in the industry. Backed by Google's advanced cloud infrastructure and advanced AI services, including BigQuery and Gemini models, the combination delivers global scale and near real-time protection across all cybersecurity offerings.

"As the threat landscape intensifies, organizations are betting on AI-powered platformization to protect their most valuable assets," said Nikesh Arora, President and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "The increased depth of Palo Alto Network's partnership with Google Cloud empowers customers to transform their digital futures without sacrificing security. We look forward to expanding our footprint using Google's capabilities to accelerate and deliver AI-driven cybersecurity advancements."

"Palo Alto Networks is one of Google Cloud's most strategic partners, and we have a long history of delivering solutions that solve our customers' most complex security challenges," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "Through this major partnership expansion, we will combine our security expertise, product leadership, and trusted infrastructure to help businesses protect against sophisticated threats using tools powered by Google Cloud's generative AI."

Palo Alto Networks and Google Cloud have partnered since 2018 to transform cybersecurity. Learn more about why they are the partners of choice for security, cloud, and AI here .

