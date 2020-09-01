Palo Alto Networks and OPSWAT Expand Partnership to Address Endpoint Security Compliance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW ), the global cybersecurity leader, and OPSWAT, the leader in critical infrastructure protection, have announced an expanded partnership to continue enhancing secure access solutions. The partnership started in 2011 with Palo Alto Networks integrating the OESIS Framework Device Compliance Module into GlobalProtect™ to implement simple and consistent security policy compliance checks for all network connections. This integration was subsequently added in GlobalProtect Cloud Service (now Prisma™ Access ) in 2017. Palo Alto Networks and OPSWAT have extended the partnership to integrate support for new endpoint platforms and IoT devices in GlobalProtect and Prisma Access for branch offices, retail locations, and mobile users. The integration detects and assesses the endpoint state and the third-party security applications running on the endpoint. The Host Information Profile (HIP) collects information about the security status of the endpoints in the network, which is used for gateway policy enforcement.

Through this partnership, Palo Alto Networks and OPSWAT provide a platform for both on-premises and cloud-delivered access security and reducing network traffic blind spots. OPSWAT has built the OESIS Framework SDK based on the OPSWAT Access Control Certification Program , which helps provide reliable and consistent metrics for validating the effectiveness of anti-malware products and establishing device trust.

OPSWAT provides comprehensive secure access solutions as integration-ready, including the OESIS Framework SDK and MetaAccess Platform. The OESIS Framework is a cross-platform, open development framework that enables software engineers and technology vendors to develop products that detect, classify, and manage more than 5,000 third-party software applications.

"The OESIS Framework enhances GlobalProtect and Prisma Access by providing customers with visibility and control to help ensure only compliant endpoints can gain access to critical digital assets on-premises or in the cloud. By utilizing the OESIS Framework to access information about endpoints, GlobalProtect and Prisma Access enable enterprises to establish policies that reduce the attack surface," said Alin Besnea, Director of Engineering at OPSWAT.

"As organizations move from offices and branches to a remote workforce, they need simple and consistent methods for protecting their users that will allow the remote workforce to easily connect and access business applications. We are pleased to extend the OPSWAT OESIS Framework to the endpoints and provide GlobalProtect and Prisma Access customers with valuable insights into the devices connecting to their network," said Anand Oswal, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Engineering, Firewall as a Platform at Palo Alto Networks.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT protects critical infrastructure. We assume that any file or device entering, traversing, or leaving an enterprise could be a risk. To do this, we provide cyberthreat platforms that not only detect threats, they prevent them. Our platforms deliver a truly secure process for transferring files and devices to and from critical networks. OPSWAT provides this process to over 1,500 customers worldwide. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

