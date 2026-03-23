Palo Alto Networks Secures Agentic AI with Prisma AIRS 3.0

Delivering end-to-end discovery, risk assessment and protection across the agentic lifecycle

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today advances its AI security platform with the launch of Prisma® AIRS™ 3.0. As organizations transition toward a future defined by autonomous agents, Prisma AIRS 3.0 secures the entire Agentic AI lifecycle – enabling enterprises to move from simply observing AI interactions to safely authorizing autonomous execution.

The shift toward an AI-powered enterprise introduces systemic security challenges – ranging from unmanaged Shadow AI to the critical new frontiers of agentic identity, runtime security, and automated governance. While many enterprises monitor what AI says, they remain blind to what AI does. Prisma AIRS 3.0 closes this gap, providing visibility and securing agents from design to runtime as they execute complex tasks independently.

Anand Oswal, Executive Vice President of AI & Network Security, Palo Alto Networks

"Agentic AI represents a massive leap forward, moving beyond simple conversation to autonomous action that will redefine productivity. But this shift from 'AI that talks' to 'AI that acts' introduces new risks - from unmanaged agentic identities to unpredictable runtime behaviors. Prisma AIRS 3.0 provides a comprehensive platform to discover, assess and protect agentic AI, giving our customers the unique ability to confidently, and securely, scale the AI-powered enterprise."

Prisma AIRS replaces fragmented point solutions with a single platform to manage the primary threats and risks of AI apps and autonomous agents. The new capabilities allow teams to future-proof their operations as agent ecosystems evolve:

Discover AI Agents Wherever They Live. Organizations can now instantly inventory AI agents, models, and connections across their entire environment. Prisma AIRS identifies agents running in cloud environments, SaaS platforms and locally on endpoints that traditional tools miss.

Organizations can now instantly inventory AI agents, models, and connections across their entire environment. Prisma AIRS identifies agents running in cloud environments, SaaS platforms and locally on endpoints that traditional tools miss. Assess AI Agent Risk Continuously. Security teams can stop guessing if an agent is safe. Agent Artifact Security maps out an agent's architecture and scans for vulnerabilities. AI Red Teaming for agents simulates context-aware agentic attacks, discovers AI-related vulnerabilities, and recommends runtime security policies.

Security teams can stop guessing if an agent is safe. Agent Artifact Security maps out an agent's architecture and scans for vulnerabilities. AI Red Teaming for agents simulates context-aware agentic attacks, discovers AI-related vulnerabilities, and recommends runtime security policies. Protect AI Ecosystems in Real-Time at Scale. The AI Agent Gateway, currently available in limited preview, provides a central control plane to enforce agent runtime and identity security, governance and observability. Following the close of the proposed Koi acquisition, Agentic Endpoint Security will offer the visibility needed to secure various AI endpoint applications, empowering teams to deploy tools like coding agents at speed without sacrificing safety.

Harpreet Sidhu, Global Lead, Accenture Cybersecurity

"Scaling agentic AI requires clearing critical hurdles around visibility and control. To do this, organizations must know where agents reside, what data they access and how they behave post-deployment. By providing a comprehensive, end-to-end view of the AI lifecycle, Prisma AIRS helps clients mitigate risk. We are excited to collaborate with Palo Alto Networks to help enterprises enforce consistent guardrails allowing them to scale agentic AI securely."

Learn more about Prisma AIRS and Palo Alto Networks latest innovations for the agentic enterprise.

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About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global AI cybersecurity leader, protects our digital way of life with a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and platforms across Network, Cloud, Security Operations, AI and Identity. Trusted by 70,000+ customers and powered by Unit 42 threat intelligence, our AI-driven platforms eliminate complexity, empowering enterprises to modernize with confidence and securing the speed of innovation. Explore the future of security at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, Prisma AIRS and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, statements regarding the benefits, impact, or performance or potential benefits, impact or performance of our products and technologies or future products and technologies. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including, without limitation: our pending transaction with Koi and integration of Koi's business and products; developments and changes in general market, political, economic, and business conditions; risks associated with managing our growth; risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings; shifts in priorities or delays in the development or release of new offerings, or the failure to timely develop, release and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscription and support offerings; failure of our business strategies; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of sales cycles; our competition; our ability to attract and retain new customers; and our ability to acquire and integrate other companies, products, or technologies. We identify certain important risks and uncertainties that could affect our results and performance in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, each of which are available on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.