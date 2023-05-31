Palo Alto Networks Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Cost-effective and Timely Protection to Reduce the Risk of a Data Breach

Palo Alto Networks offers a robust platform that meets the industry's needs by reducing risk exposure and increasing agility and throughput performance capabilities.

SAN ANTONIO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the network security industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Palo Alto Networks with the 2022 Indian Company of the Year Award. The company offers innovative next-gen products for network security that authenticates, validates, and apply threat prevention capabilities across a company's infrastructure and tackle the most critical global security challenges. Its Zero Trust Network Security Platform is holistic and manages network, cloud-native, and operational security, positioning it as a pioneer in the network security industry. Its state-of-the-art offering and continuous innovation have resulted in sustained leadership and impressive growth momentum in India.

Palo Alto Networks Zero Trust Network Security Platform allows users to work from anywhere without restrictions. It includes Prisma Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), a unified solution that lowers network and security complexity and enhances corporate agility. The Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) allows customers to adopt Zero Trust with integrated, cloud-based security to stop unknown zero-day assaults and block even the most evasive attackers, balancing security and performance. The one-of-a-kind cloud-delivered security services offer best-in-class protection anywhere, harnessing the network impact of 85,000 global customers to stop known, unknown, and zero-day attacks 180 times faster than any other solution.

Parminder Kaur, Director of Cybersecurity, Frost & Sullivan, said, "With a legacy of the Indian cybersecurity market leadership, Palo Alto Networks compelling value proposition underpins its sustained success. It is well-positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities and drive the Indian network security space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years."

Palo Alto Networks educates potential clients about viewing network security as a holistic architecture rather than siloed point products. With its customer-centric corporate philosophy, it operates on the central tenet that its success depends on providing customer value. The company's offerings are scalable, allowing enterprises to reap significant future value. Their foundational approach establishes customer trust for long-lasting relationships throughout the product lifecycle. In 2021, the company captured a remarkable 21.5% of the Indian market share and emerged as the regional market leader.

"Palo Alto Networks proactively educates C-level executives about cybersecurity and provides extensive training. It remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for offering the overall best in the Indian network security industry," added Ojaswi Rana, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its sterling reputation and strong overall performance, Palo Alto Networks earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 India Company of the Year Award in the network security industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

