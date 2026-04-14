Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Koi to Secure the Agentic Endpoint

Closing the AI security gap as new frontier models and coding agents expand the enterprise attack surface

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Koi. With this acquisition, Palo Alto Networks defines a new category of protection: Agentic Endpoint Security (AES). Koi's unique solution to securing vibe coding agents and autonomous endpoint tools comes as the industry reaches an inflection point of agentic adoption.

The rapid adoption of tools like Claude Code and OpenClaw are driving incredible productivity gains, which will be critical to countering the security challenges posed by the latest AI models. But these agentic tools themselves have also greatly expanded the endpoint attack surface. By integrating Koi's technology with Prisma® AIRS™, Palo Alto Networks will extend visibility and security to agentic AI on the endpoint, offering a single control plane to secure enterprise-wide AI adoption with AES. In addition, this acquisition enables Palo Alto Networks to introduce a new module for Cortex XDR® to identify and remediate risks within the AI software ecosystem. Koi's capabilities will also remain available as a standalone offering, allowing every customer to benefit from industry leading agentic endpoint security capabilities alongside their existing EDR solutions.

Lee Klarich, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks, said:

"Agentic AI presents tremendous opportunity for the enterprise, yet they create a new attack surface that traditional security tools were not built to detect. These agents operate with access to critical systems and sensitive data, creating the ultimate insider threat. With the acquisition of Koi, we are delivering the only solution I've seen to secure vibe coding and agentic AI at the endpoint, so our customers don't have to choose between innovation and security."

Amit Assaraf, CEO and Co-Founder of Koi, said:

"By joining Palo Alto Networks, we will be able to provide our customers with the most comprehensive solution for securing all AI and software on the endpoint, and across the enterprise. Together, we are establishing Agentic Endpoint Security as the new imperative, giving our customers the secure foundation they need to lead in an AI-native world."

Learn more about how Palo Alto Networks will integrate Koi into its solutions.

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About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global AI cybersecurity leader, protects our digital way of life with a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and platforms across Network, Cloud, Security Operations, AI and Identity. Trusted by 70,000+ customers and powered by Unit 42 threat intelligence, our AI-driven platforms eliminate complexity, empowering enterprises to modernize with confidence and securing the speed of innovation. Explore the future of security at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex, Cortex XDR, Prisma AIRS and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and impact of the acquisition on Palo Alto Networks and its customers. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including, but not limited to: risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the acquisition and the integration of Koi and other recently acquired companies; our ability to effectively operate Koi's operations and business, integrate Koi's business and products into our products, and realize the anticipated synergies in the transaction in a timely manner or at all; changes in the fair value of our contingent consideration liability associated with acquisitions; developments and changes in general market, political, economic and business conditions; failure of our platformization product offerings; risks associated with managing our growth; risks associated with new product, subscription and support offerings; shifts in priorities or delays in the development or release of new product or subscription or other offerings or the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions, as well as existing products, subscriptions and support offerings; failure of our product offerings or business strategies in general; defects, errors, or vulnerabilities in our products, subscriptions or support offerings; our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of sales cycles; our ability to attract and retain new customers; developments and changes in general market, political, economic, and business conditions; our competition, including increased competition from entry into new product categories; our ability to acquire and integrate other companies, products, or technologies in a successful and timely manner; our share repurchase program, which may not be fully consummated or enhance shareholder value, and any share repurchases which could affect the price of our common stock; and our debt repayment obligations.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 18, 2026, which is available on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information, risks and uncertainties will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.