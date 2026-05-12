Palo Alto Networks Introduces Idira: the Next-Generation Identity Security Platform Built for the AI Enterprise

Delivers modern privileged access management by democratizing security controls for every human, machine and agentic identity

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today unveiled Idira™, the next-generation identity security platform to discover, control and govern all identities, eliminating the silos that have left the modern enterprise exposed. This launch marks a significant upgrade with expanded capabilities for existing CyberArk customers and the industry as a whole by delivering modern privilege access management (PAM) with agentic functionality. Organizations can now extend dynamic privilege controls across every human, machine and agentic identity.

The rapid adoption of AI has fundamentally changed who and what has privilege inside the enterprise. Every identity – human, machine and agentic – can now operate with autonomous access to sensitive data and systems at scale. However, traditional identity point solutions were built for yesterday's problems, where elevated access was reserved for a select few. As privilege becomes increasingly pervasive and agentic access remains uncontrolled, identity has become the primary attack vector, with 9 out of 10 organizations experiencing an identity-related breach in the past year.

And the attack surface continues to grow with machine and AI identities now outnumbering humans 109 to 1, while 61% of privileged access requests are fulfilled with standing privilege rather than on-demand, leaving the enterprise even more vulnerable to identity threats. Idira closes this gap by setting a new standard for modern PAM. By eliminating standing privileges and extending dynamic privilege controls to all users, Idira democratizes privilege access to help ensure that all identities are secured, not just managed. The platform delivers these capabilities through AI-driven visibility, dynamic controls and governance.

Peretz Regev, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Idira, Palo Alto Networks:

"Identity has become the new battleground of the AI enterprise. With adversaries now logging in rather than breaking in, every identity has become a target. Idira transforms how enterprises secure this critical asset by evolving beyond traditional PAM and integrating machine identity security to deliver comprehensive agentic identity protection. By combining the deep expertise of the industry's original PAM pioneers with the unparalleled scale and speed of Palo Alto Networks, we are providing leaders with the precision and control necessary to govern the entire identity landscape and secure the future of innovation."

Trusted to safeguard the world's most critical environments, Idira secures all identities for the AI enterprise, helping organizations:

Discover Identity Risk: Stop threats by using AI to continuously surface and instantly remediate every identity, entitlement and access path across an enterprise.

Stop threats by using AI to continuously surface and instantly remediate every identity, entitlement and access path across an enterprise. Control Every Privilege: Move from static access to dynamic controls by applying zero standing privilege and just-in-time enforcement to every identity.

Move from static access to dynamic controls by applying zero standing privilege and just-in-time enforcement to every identity. Automate Governance: Apply AI-powered policy to transform compliance into governance by automating the entire identity lifecycle.

For existing CyberArk SaaS customers, they are able to seamlessly take advantage of the Idira next-generation capabilities:

Traditional PAM (IT Standard): will automatically receive discovery and user experience improvements, with the ability to add Zero Standing Privilege (ZSP) as well as Agentic and Machine identity protections with the purchase of additional licenses.

will automatically receive discovery and user experience improvements, with the ability to add Zero Standing Privilege (ZSP) as well as Agentic and Machine identity protections with the purchase of additional licenses. Modern PAM (IT Enterprise and Dev): can immediately take advantage of discovery, ZSP, and user experience enhancements at no additional cost, with the option to purchase Agentic and Machine identity security.

can immediately take advantage of discovery, ZSP, and user experience enhancements at no additional cost, with the option to purchase Agentic and Machine identity security. Workforce Access: will receive immediate user experience improvements and can upgrade to full ZSP, traditional PAM, and add Agentic and Machine protections to complete their identity security posture.

will receive immediate user experience improvements and can upgrade to full ZSP, traditional PAM, and add Agentic and Machine protections to complete their identity security posture. Machine and AI Identity Security: customers owning Secrets or Workload licenses can now easily add traditional PAM and ZSP solutions to unify their management on the Idira platform via new licenses.

Will Townsend, Chief Analyst, LoneStar Advisory & Research

"Over the past two decades, privileged access management was a vault problem. It is not anymore. The enterprise has become a sprawling mesh of human, machine, and agentic identities. To comprehend this complexity, identity must move from a checkpoint to an operating model. Palo Alto Networks is uniquely positioned with both its portfolio reach and PAM depth with CyberArk to set a new standard."

With Idira, Palo Alto Networks is evolving traditional identity security approaches to deliver the proactive protection modern businesses require. By providing a cohesive platform with AI-driven governance and zero standing privileges for every identity, Idira enables organizations to stop merely managing identity and start securing it.

Idira is generally available today, with additional capabilities coming later this year. Learn more about how Idira is securing the AI enterprise.

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About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global AI cybersecurity leader, protects our digital way of life with a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and platforms across Network, Cloud, Security Operations, AI and Identity. Trusted by 70,000+ customers and powered by Unit 42 threat intelligence, our AI-driven platforms eliminate complexity, empowering enterprises to modernize with confidence and securing the speed of innovation. Explore the future of security at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.