Palo Alto Networks to Acquire Portkey to Secure the Rise of AI Agents

Establishes the AI Gateway as mission-critical control plane for autonomous agents

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced its intent to acquire Portkey, a pioneer in AI Gateways. Portkey delivers a critical centralized control plane to manage and protect autonomous AI agents, already processing trillions of tokens per month with the low latency required for agent-to-agent communication. By ensuring that security governance never comes at the expense of developer speed, Portkey allows enterprises to accelerate AI innovation with confidence.

As adoption in the enterprise expands from copilots and AI applications to autonomous agents, the AI security gap has significantly widened. These agents act as highly privileged insiders, executing a large volume of automated decisions across internal and external systems. To help organizations address this challenge, Portkey will serve as the AI Gateway for Prisma® AIRS™, acting as the central nervous system that can monitor, route, and secure every AI transaction across the enterprise.

Lee Klarich, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks

"As autonomous agents join the enterprise workforce, they also become a new, unmanaged attack surface. By integrating Portkey into Prisma AIRS, organizations will be able to confidently deploy and govern AI agents. With Portkey, we are providing enterprises with visibility into all their agentic traffic, and enabling them to control and protect against agentic threats."

Control Plane for AI Agents

Fragmented security tools have forced a choice between innovation and safety. By establishing Portkey as the AI Gateway for Prisma AIRS, Palo Alto Networks is eliminating that trade-off. The unified architecture allows organizations to move autonomous workloads into production with built-in security, reliability and management, designed to:

Secure AI Interactions. Following the close of the transaction, Portkey will be the AI Gateway for Prisma AIRS, inspecting AI traffic and enforcing security and governance policies for prevention at runtime, to identify threats and safeguard data. By enforcing AI Identity Security, it will apply strict least-privilege controls to every agent interaction, ensuring all AI workloads remain secure and compliant.

Following the close of the transaction, Portkey will be the AI Gateway for Prisma AIRS, inspecting AI traffic and enforcing security and governance policies for prevention at runtime, to identify threats and safeguard data. By enforcing AI Identity Security, it will apply strict least-privilege controls to every agent interaction, ensuring all AI workloads remain secure and compliant. Ensure Mission-Critical Reliability. Organizations can achieve 99.99% uptime for autonomous workloads through semantic routing and automated failovers, ensuring peak performance at scale. This reliability is paired with deep technical telemetry and audit logs, providing the real-time visibility and governance required to inspect every AI interaction.

Organizations can achieve 99.99% uptime for autonomous workloads through semantic routing and automated failovers, ensuring peak performance at scale. This reliability is paired with deep technical telemetry and audit logs, providing the real-time visibility and governance required to inspect every AI interaction. Global AI Governance. Centralized artifact management allows seamless versioning and secure access control across all AI models, agents, and MCP servers, transforming fragmented AI experiments into a disciplined, global production engine. In addition, organizations can now eliminate "bill shock" and dramatically reduce operational costs through caching techniques and granular quotas, while accessing over 3,000 LLMs and MCP tools via a unified interface.

Rohit Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder of Portkey

"Scaling AI in production requires a delicate balance between total flexibility for developers and absolute control for security teams. By joining Palo Alto Networks, we will establish the AI Gateway as the foundational layer of the secure AI enterprise. Together, we will provide the infrastructure that allows every organization to deploy autonomous agents with the confidence that their data and operations are fully protected."

Following the close, Palo Alto Networks will continue to support existing and new Portkey customers, who will also be able to benefit from the tighter integration with Prisma AIRS as part of a comprehensive AI Security platform. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in Palo Alto Networks fourth quarter in fiscal 2026.

Learn more about our intent to acquire Portkey.

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About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global AI cybersecurity leader, protects our digital way of life with a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and platforms across Network, Cloud, Security Operations, AI and Identity. Trusted by 70,000+ customers and powered by Unit 42 threat intelligence, our AI-driven platforms eliminate complexity, empowering enterprises to modernize with confidence and securing the speed of innovation. Explore the future of security at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and Prisma AIRS and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and impact of the proposed acquisition of Portkey on Palo Alto Networks, Portkey and their customers. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including, but not limited to: the effect of the announcement of the proposed acquisition on the parties' commercial relationships and workforce; the ability to satisfy the conditions to the closing of the acquisition; the ability to consummate the proposed acquisition on a timely basis or at all; significant and/or unanticipated difficulties, liabilities or expenditures relating to proposed transaction, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed acquisition and the ongoing integration of other recent acquisitions; our ability to effectively operate Portkey's operations and business following the closing, integrate Portkey's business and products into our products following the closing, and realize the anticipated synergies in the transaction in a timely manner or at all; changes in the fair value of our contingent consideration liability associated with acquisitions; developments and changes in general market, political, economic and business conditions; failure of our platformization product offerings; risks associated with managing our growth; risks associated with new product, subscription and support offerings; shifts in priorities or delays in the development or release of new product or subscription or other offerings or the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions, as well as existing products, subscriptions and support offerings; failure of our product offerings or business strategies in general; defects, errors, or vulnerabilities in our products, subscriptions or support offerings; our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of sales cycles; our ability to attract and retain new customers; developments and changes in general market, political, economic, and business conditions; our competition; our ability to acquire and integrate other companies, products, or technologies in a successful manner; our debt repayment obligations; and our share repurchase program, which may not be fully consummated or enhance shareholder value, and any share repurchases which could affect the price of our common stock.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 18, 2026, which is available on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.