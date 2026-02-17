Palo Alto Networks Introduces MSIAM 2.0 with the Industry's Most Comprehensive Breach Response Guarantee

Closes the gap between attack speed and cyber resilience by combining

24/7 elite experts with a market-leading AI-driven SOC platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI accelerates the speed of business, adversaries have followed, compressing attacks that once took weeks into minutes . Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global leader in cybersecurity, today announced Unit 42® Managed XSIAM 2.0 (MSIAM) to deliver enhanced cyber resilience outcomes for customers. This premier managed SOC service combines 24/7 expert-led monitoring with the Breach Response Guarantee, providing customers with 250 hours of elite incident response to enable operational continuity and mitigate the potential impact of a security incident.*

Karim Temsamani, President, Next Generation Security, Palo Alto Networks

"Security is measured in outcomes, not alerts. MSIAM 2.0 fuses the award-winning power of Cortex XSIAM with elite 24/7 proactive hunting and remediation to deliver total certainty. The Breach Response Guarantee is a testament to our absolute confidence in our platform and team. We don't just monitor the fight; we end it."

Built on Cortex XSIAM® , the industry's leading AI-driven SOC platform, MSIAM 2.0 helps alleviate the industry's talent shortage by taking full ownership of security outcomes, as well as provides foundational business benefits, including:

Immediate SOC maturity : Gain a global, best-in-class SOC on day one. Unit 42 handles the engineering, threat hunting and 24/7 optimization, solving the talent gap by extending your team with world-class expertise.





: Gain a global, best-in-class SOC on day one. Unit 42 handles the engineering, threat hunting and 24/7 optimization, solving the talent gap by extending your team with world-class expertise. Support for existing investments: Protect your organization with added support for third-party EDR alongside existing SOC tools. MSIAM provides immediate defense without migration friction, delivering a seamless path to future consolidation on Cortex XDR ® .





Protect your organization with added support for third-party EDR alongside existing SOC tools. MSIAM provides immediate defense without migration friction, delivering a seamless path to future consolidation on Cortex XDR . Guaranteed Breach Accountability: The industry's most comprehensive 250-hour IR guarantee mitigates the catastrophic cost of recovery, providing a safety net built on the fact that we stop attacks before they escalate.

Craig Robinson, Research Vice President, Security Services,

"Organizations that rely on isolated tools or traditional SOC models aren't set up for success in an era where cyberattacks span across every attack surface. To achieve true resilience, security leaders need more than just additional software; they need a strategic combination of technology and talent. The future of a successful cybersecurity posture demands managed security services that fuse AI‑driven automation with seasoned human expertise to outadapt and outrespond modern adversaries."

MSIAM 2.0 moves the industry from managing tools to delivering measurable outcomes. By taking full accountability for the entire threat lifecycle, the gap between attack and containment is eliminated — allowing customers to focus on driving growth rather than managing risk. MSIAM 2.0 is available today with additional managed offerings built on XSIAM that are also available from the Palo Alto Networks ecosystem of leading partners.

To learn more, read the blog and join us virtually at Symphony 2026 on February 25 at 9 a.m. PT where Unit 42 and Cortex® experts will share frontline threat intelligence as well as real-world SOC transformation insights. Be sure to download the full 2026 Global Incident Response Report .

About Unit 42

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42® brings together world-renowned threat researchers, elite incident responders, and expert security consultants to create an intelligence-driven, response-ready organization that's passionate about helping you proactively manage cyber risk. Together, our team serves as your trusted advisor to help assess and test your security controls against the right threats, transform your security strategy with a threat-informed approach, and respond to incidents in record time so that you get back to business faster. Visit paloaltonetworks.com/unit42 .

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global AI cybersecurity leader, protects our digital way of life with a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and platforms across Network, Cloud, Security Operations, AI and Identity. Trusted by over 70,000 customers and powered by Unit 42® threat intelligence, our AI-driven platforms eliminate complexity, empowering enterprises to modernize with confidence and securing the speed of innovation. Explore the future of security at www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex, Cortex XSIAM, Unit 42, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

*For United States and Canadian public sector customers, these hours will be delivered via a 12-month Expertise on Demand Subscription, Level 9.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.