Palo Alto Networks Introduces the Most Secure Workspace for Small Business

Enabling teams to work seamlessly and stay protected with built-in security and AI controls

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the launch of Prisma Browser for Business, the most secure workspace for small business. This new offering enables small business owners to easily configure and manage the apps and AI tools their business relies on, while allowing employees to work securely from any device, anywhere. Prisma Browser for Business also protects against phishing, ransomware and fraud threats and provides built-in AI controls to prevent business information from ending up in the wrong hands.

Today, small businesses depend on an average of 36 applications running in the browser, which is where most work gets done. However, with 95% of companies experiencing a security incident originating in the browser, the need for a secure workspace has never been greater. At the same time, employees are rapidly adopting AI, making it harder than ever for small businesses to tame the workspace chaos, keep their business protected and prevent unintended AI actions.

Anupam Upadhyaya, SVP of Product, Palo Alto Networks

"For most small businesses, the browser is now the office. It's where you interact with customers, manage your books, and use new AI tools to help grow your business. But standard browsers weren't built to stop modern cyberattacks or prevent AI data leaks. We're providing small businesses with the same protection used by the world's largest enterprises, but in an easy-to-use, simple to manage workspace with flexible and accessible pricing for any small business."

Prisma Browser for Business is a secure workspace designed for small business to:

Streamline the workspace: Easily configure and manage the apps and AI tools teams rely on to work securely from any device, anywhere.

Easily configure and manage the apps and AI tools teams rely on to work securely from any device, anywhere. Protect the business: Block AI-powered phishing, ransomware, and fraud threats before they harm the business.

Block AI-powered phishing, ransomware, and threats before they harm the business. Control AI actions: Enable teams to leverage AI for productivity, while preventing business information from ending up in the wrong hands.

Anurag Agrawal, Analyst, TechAisle

"Palo Alto Networks is addressing a critical gap in the market by providing small businesses with a secure workspace that enables employees to get more done from any device, and any location while protecting against cyberattacks and unintended AI actions."

As the global leader in cybersecurity, Palo Alto Networks processes billions of threats daily for the world's largest companies. Now that same enterprise-grade protection is made available in a secure workspace designed for small businesses.

Prisma Browser for Business is available today in the United States. Start the 30-day free trial and in just four clicks, enable teams to work seamlessly while keeping the business protected and AI under control.

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About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global AI cybersecurity leader, protects our digital way of life with a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and platforms across Network, Cloud, Security Operations, AI and Identity. Trusted by 70,000+ customers and powered by Unit 42 threat intelligence, our AI-driven platforms eliminate complexity, empowering enterprises to modernize with confidence and securing the speed of innovation. Explore the future of security at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Browser, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, statements regarding the benefits, impact, or performance or potential benefits, impact or performance of our products and technologies or future products and technologies. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including, without limitation: developments and changes in general market, political, economic, and business conditions; risks associated with managing our growth; risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings; shifts in priorities or delays in the development or release of new offerings, or the failure to timely develop, release and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscription and support offerings; failure of our business strategies; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of sales cycles; our competition; our ability to attract and retain new customers; and our ability to acquire and integrate other companies, products, or technologies. We identify certain important risks and uncertainties that could affect our results and performance in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, each of which are available on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.