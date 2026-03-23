Palo Alto Networks Unveils the Industry's Most Secure Browser Built for Agentic AI

Prisma SASE enhancements secure AI-driven work across the entire modern enterprise

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today unveiled a major evolution of Prisma Browser , introducing the industry's most secure browser built for the Agentic AI era. As employees shift from merely using AI as a tool to now utilizing autonomous agents that act on their behalf, Prisma Browser converts the web into a secure AI-driven workspace. Users can now unlock new levels of productivity with Agentic AI, without compromising security.



Today, the browser is the primary engine of modern work and where users spend 85% of their workday. However, the browser's role is rapidly expanding beyond a simple window to the web and is now the central hub for agentic AI interactions. While this shift unlocks unprecedented efficiency, a new class of sophisticated risks unique to autonomous AI has emerged, such as shadow AI agents, prompt injection attacks and agent hijacking. Prisma Browser paves the way for this new era of work by providing agentic capabilities in combination with a secure foundation to protect these autonomous workflows.

Anand Oswal, Executive Vice President of AI & Network Security, Palo Alto Networks

"Organizations are unleashing a new workforce of agents, however, you cannot give autonomy without security. By embedding AI-powered data protection and securing AI interactions directly in the browser, leaders can now confidently greenlight strategic AI initiatives that were previously stalled. Prisma Browser isn't just securing an interface, it's securing a new way of work."

Prisma Browser introduces key innovations that bring secure agentic AI to end users by:

Powering the Agentic Workspace: Enables organizations to leverage the LLM of their choice across all models and platforms. Prisma Browser allows teams to utilize the most effective AI tools for any specific task, maximizing productivity and accelerating autonomous workflows.

Enables organizations to leverage the LLM of their choice across all models and platforms. Prisma Browser allows teams to utilize the most effective AI tools for any specific task, maximizing productivity and accelerating autonomous workflows. Securing AI Interactions: Automatically discovers user AI activity and enforces content-aware boundaries to keep agents within their intended scope. Prisma Browser prevents sensitive data from leaking to unmanaged or public AI tools during automated tasks.

Automatically discovers user AI activity and enforces content-aware boundaries to keep agents within their intended scope. Prisma Browser prevents sensitive data from leaking to unmanaged or public AI tools during automated tasks. Preventing Agent Hijacking: Identifies and blocks prompt injection attacks—including malicious instructions hidden within websites designed to hijack AI agents—keeping automated workflows on track and preventing agents from being manipulated into unauthorized actions.

Identifies and blocks prompt injection attacks—including malicious instructions hidden within websites designed to hijack AI agents—keeping automated workflows on track and preventing agents from being manipulated into unauthorized actions. Enabling Global Compliance: Provides real-time distinction between human actions and automated AI tasks. By assessing the intentions of both human and non-human identities, Prisma Browser enables total accountability and compliance with evolving global AI regulations.

Jonathan Jaffe, Chief Information Security Officer, Lemonade

"The browser has evolved to deal with a whole new landscape of threats with AI threats, like prompt injection or the use of AI extensions that are unsafe. The browser will continue to be the single control point as agents end up doing things on behalf of the user, but through the browser. So I see the browser as being the dominant control point for protecting employees against bad actions. As we allow people to experiment with agents that use the browser to run tasks, we feel more comfortable doing that with Prisma Browser."

The Industry's Most Comprehensive SASE Solution for the Agentic AI Era

AI-driven productivity starts in the browser but must be secured across the entire enterprise. Prisma Browser's evolution is just one of the critical innovations made to Prisma SASE, the most comprehensive SASE solution built for the agentic AI era. Powered by Precision AI, Prisma SASE delivers Universal Zero Trust, providing consistent protection and unmatched performance wherever work happens. By converging secure agentic browsing, autonomous operations, and AI-powered data protection into a unified solution built on a resilient architecture, Prisma SASE transforms AI-driven workflows into a secure growth engine that operates at machine speed.

Prisma SASE extends best-in-class capabilities by:

Enabling Autonomous Operations : Empowers IT to accelerate productivity by eliminating the manual troubleshooting and "ticket fatigue" that stall operations, allowing teams to focus on strategic AI growth.

: Empowers IT to accelerate productivity by eliminating the manual troubleshooting and "ticket fatigue" that stall operations, allowing teams to focus on strategic AI growth. Securing Data End-to-End: Discovers and protects sensitive data throughout the entire AI lifecycle—within AI tools and agents and across the entire organization—to prevent leakage into shadow AI environments and protect information across endpoints, network, and SaaS.

Discovers and protects sensitive data throughout the entire AI lifecycle—within AI tools and agents and across the entire organization—to prevent leakage into shadow AI environments and protect information across endpoints, network, and SaaS. Providing Business Continuity: Delivers cloud-scale security and operational resilience to high-bandwidth campuses, helping ensure seamless performance and uninterrupted operations for critical resources.

Learn more about Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE and how it's redefining secure access for the agentic AI era.

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About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global AI cybersecurity leader, protects our digital way of life with a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and platforms across Network, Cloud, Security Operations, AI and Identity. Trusted by 70,000+ customers and powered by Unit 42 threat intelligence, our AI-driven platforms eliminate complexity, empowering enterprises to modernize with confidence and securing the speed of innovation. Explore the future of security at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Browser, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, statements regarding the benefits, impact, or performance or potential benefits, impact or performance of our products and technologies or future products and technologies. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including, without limitation: developments and changes in general market, political, economic, and business conditions; risks associated with managing our growth; risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings; shifts in priorities or delays in the development or release of new offerings, or the failure to timely develop, release and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscription and support offerings; failure of our business strategies; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of sales cycles; our competition; our ability to attract and retain new customers; and our ability to acquire and integrate other companies, products, or technologies. We identify certain important risks and uncertainties that could affect our results and performance in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, each of which are available on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.