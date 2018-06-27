Palo Alto University and CONCEPT Professional Training Announce Summer Training Institute Focusing on Forensic Mental Health

Assessment of Risk for Sexual Violence

Forensic Psychological Assessment in Custody Litigation

Using the MMPI-A-RF in Juvenile Forensic Psychological Evaluations

Suicide Risk Assessment and Intervention for a Diverse Population

Evaluations for High Stakes Sentencing, Capital and Juvenile Murder Cases

Evaluations for Workplace Disability

This 5-day professional training is appropriate for forensic/clinical mental health professionals, law enforcement and correctional professionals, threat assessment professionals, higher education/Title IX administrators, forensic evaluators, legal professionals, social workers, counselors and those wishing to add forensic evaluation to their clinical practice. Workshops are eligible for Continuing Education credit by APA, CPA, ASWB and NBCC. For a complete listing of board approvals see https://www.concept-ce.com/board-approvals/.

Discounted registration is available through July 20, 2018.

Workshop details:

Assessment of Risk for Sexual Violence: RSVP and SVR-20 Version 2

(August 20-22) presented by Dr. Stephen Hart.

Forensic Psychological Assessment in Custody Litigation: Conceptual Issues, Data Integration, and Advanced Topics (August 20-21) presented by Drs. David Martindale and Jay Flens.

Using the MMPI-A-RF in Juvenile Forensic Psychological Evaluations (August 22) presented by Dr. Martin Sellbom.

Suicide Risk Assessment and Intervention for a Diverse Population (August 22) presented by Drs. Joyce Chu, Bruce Bongar, Peter Goldblum and Chris Weaver.

Evaluations for High Stakes Sentencing: Capital and Juvenile Murder Cases (August 23-24) presented by Dr. Mark Cunningham.

Evaluation for Workplace Disability (August 23-24) presented by Dr. Lisa Drago Piechowski.

For more information regarding the Summer Training Institute 2018, visit the information page.

About Palo Alto University

Palo Alto University is dedicated to improving the human condition through excellence in teaching, research and scholarship in the fields of psychology and counseling. With an unwavering commitment to diversity and to the communities it serves, PAU offers doctorate, master's and bachelor's programs, as well as hands-on clinical training. A private, non-profit university, PAU is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. Connect at: www.paloaltou.edu

About CONCEPT

Consolidated Continuing Education and Professional Training (CONCEPT) provides expert professional training in areas relevant to criminal and civil forensic mental health assessment, correctional, law enforcement, and forensic intervention. CONCEPT's professional training programs are presented by the field's top experts and are based on empirical research and best practices. CONCEPT is dedicated to providing premium professional training, enhanced by technology and e-learning pedagogy, in an accessible online format. http://www.concept-ce.com/

CONTACT: Robert Parfitt, rob@concept-ce.com, 888-709-4448

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-university-and-concept-professional-training-announce-summer-training-institute-focusing-on-forensic-mental-health-300672800.html

SOURCE Palo Alto University

Related Links

https://www.paloaltou.edu

