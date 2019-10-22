Paloma Partners Engages SS&C for Fund Administration and Middle- and Back-Office Services

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Paloma Partners, a Connecticut-based hedge fund manager, engaged SS&C GlobeOp for fund accounting, administration and regulatory services, underpinned by SS&C Geneva® as the general ledger accounting platform.

Paloma Partners' experience with Geneva and SS&C's expertise supporting a diverse set of asset classes were deciding factors. Paloma Partners will leverage SS&C's fund accounting, investor services, middle- and back-office, tax and regulatory services, performance reporting and analytics, and e-Investor to digitize the investor onboarding experience.

"SS&C enables us to consolidate our operational processes under one roof without having to rely on external third-parties or multiple hand-offs," said Gregory Hayt, President, Paloma Partners. "SS&C's leadership in administration across multiple asset classes and flexible smart technology makes them a superior partner."

"We are excited to deliver Paloma Partners a robust, customized administration and regulatory reporting solution," said Ken Fullerton, Managing Director, SS&C GlobeOp. "We strive to simplify our clients' operations with purpose-built applications to automate investment workflows."

About Paloma Partners

Paloma is a multi-strategy hedge fund that has a historical focus on quantitative and relative value strategies. Paloma manages approximately $4.8 billion in assets.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

