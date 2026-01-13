Pamela Anderson Invites Americans to Take a Resolution Reset in Canada

Americans can share their 2026 intentions for a chance to rediscover their truest self in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Canadian icon Pamela Anderson, Destination Canada is unveiling Resolution Reset, a new campaign that challenges the "New Year, New You" narrative and invites Americans to submit their 2026 intentions for a chance to win a Resolution Reset in Canada.

Pamela Anderson and Destination Canada unveil Resolution Reset. Speed Speed

Every year, Americans are encouraged to reinvent themselves through stricter routines, better habits and constant self-optimization, all in pursuit of a "new" version of who they should be. But that pressure to continually improve often leads to burnout, disconnection and resolutions that are quickly abandoned.

This year, Destination Canada is inviting people to rethink that cycle and approach resolutions differently. Instead of chasing rigid goals, Resolution Reset focuses on the intentions beneath them and shows how those intentions can take shape in Canada, a place that naturally supports discovery, reconnection and space to breathe.

Looking to scroll less? That could mean swapping screen time for shared moments, such as lingering over a meal in Montréal or Toronto, a stroll on the beach or through gardens on Vancouver Island, or enjoying live music in Atlantic Canada instead of only refreshing a feed.

In need of a better night's sleep? It could mean counting stars in one of Canada's Dark Sky Preserves, where quiet nights make it easier to unwind.

Striving to move your body more? That might feel less like working out in a gym and more like discovering and moving through Canada at a gentle human pace; walking historic neighborhoods, paddling calm waters, and exploring nature without a strict impossible routine.

That perspective is brought to life by Anderson. Living in Canada, she has embraced a quieter, more grounded way of living centered on presence, authenticity and connection.

"I've learned I don't need a 'new' version of myself to feel fulfilled; the real magic comes from returning to who you are," said Pamela Anderson. "Canada is my sanctuary. It has always been the place where I can reset, find calm, and feel grounded. I'm grateful for the chance to encourage others to discover Canada and experience their own reconnection with what's true for them."

At a time when people are told to constantly reinvent themselves, Resolution Reset offers a different path rooted in restoration, presence and authenticity. Through Canada's natural beauty, welcoming communities and unpretentious way of life, the campaign positions resolutions not as a quest or pressure to become a new you, but as an opportunity to reconnect with who you already are.

How It Works

Americans can visit ResolutionReset.com to share their 2026 intentions for a chance to reconnect with their truest self in Canada. Five winners will receive a custom Canadian getaway curated by Entrée Canada, a boutique travel company known for designing personalized Canadian journeys. Together with Entrée Canada, winners will craft a Canadian itinerary that reflects their 2026 intention, set against the backdrop of the country's natural beauty and welcoming spirit. Full details, eligibility requirements, and terms and conditions are available at AResolutionReset.com.

"So many of us start the year with big resolutions and even bigger expectations for ourselves - and it can feel like a lot. This campaign is about giving ourselves permission to slow down and reconnect with the "why" we want to make change," said Gloria Loree, Senior Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer at Destination Canada. "Partnering with Pamela is a natural fit; she understands Canada in a deeply personal way and speaks so openly about how coming home helped her reconnect with herself. Canada has that effect on people, and we're excited to help others experience their own version of a reset."

To learn more about Resolution Reset and traveling to Canada, visit CanadaNaturally.com.

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the wealth and wellbeing of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad.

Tourism contributes $130B to the Canadian economy. That's more than $350M a day in revenue powered by 265,000 businesses in 5,000 communities coast to coast to coast. Destination Canada's activities convert public dollars into international visitor spending within the same year—creating jobs, GDP, and tax revenues almost immediately. Every dollar invested in DC turns into a demonstrable financial return for Canadian businesses, workers, communities, and governments.

Knowing that diversity is our greatest asset, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Additionally, our Business Events team uses global insights to target and attract international events aligned with Canada's top economic sectors.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

www.destinationcanada.com

SOURCE Destination Canada