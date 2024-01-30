Pamela Holt Goes Off The Beaten Path in Season 2 of Amazon Freevee's "Me, Myself & The World: The Art of Solo Travel"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avid adventurer, travel expert and TV Host Pamela Holt explores the back-streets of Hanoi, Vietnam and Bangkok, Thailand in Season 2 of her travel series, Me, Myself & The World: The Art of Solo Travel. Premiering on Thursday, February 1st exclusively on GoTraveler and later this month on Amazon Freevee, season 2 of Me, Myself & The World gets to the core of solo travel as a means of self-discovery.

After recovering from a traumatic car accident that left her nearly immobilized in her mid-thirties, Holt made an "80 by 50" promise to herself - to travel to 80 countries solo before turning 50 years old. Now 54, and over 90 countries and territories traveled, Holt has certainly made good on her promise.

"Solo travel saved my life when I hit rock bottom," says Holt, who is Executive Producer and Host of the series. "From living in a hut deep in the Amazon rainforest to getting detained in Russia to jumping from the highest commercial bungee in the world in South Africa, I hope to inspire others to join my solo travel revolution, explore the world on their own terms, and seek adventure in everyday life."

Season 2 of Me, Myself & The World follows Holt as she goes off the beaten path and traverses Ho Chi Minh's Củ Chi tunnels, an immense network of tunnels used by Viet Cong soldiers as hiding spots during the Vietnam War, explores Hanoi's Black Market on a vintage Russian motorcycle, and gets a lesson on Krabi-Krabong, the ancient art of Thai sword-wielding. In between her adventures, Holt brings together two veterans from America and Vietnam for a candid conversation about the war and to reflect on their experience.

"Filming season 2 reminded me of why I fell in love with solo travel in the first place," says Holt. "Not only does solo travel expand your worldview, it also opens your heart to the vastly different lived experiences of others. In a world that is so polarizing, solo travel is a much-needed reminder that despite our differences, we're all cut from the same cloth."

Watch season 2 of Me, Myself & The World for free via the GoTraveler TV App

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Pamela Holt