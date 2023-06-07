Pamela Holt Redefines The Art of Solo Travel in New Streaming Series, "Me, Myself & The World"

News provided by

Pamela Holt

07 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET

Season 1 Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video, Freevee, GoTraveler, and more

LOS ANGELES , June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoned travel expert and filmmaker Pamela Holt celebrates the joy of solo travel in her latest series, "Me, Myself & The World: The Art of Solo Travel." Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, Freevee, GoTraveler, and more, the first season of "Me, Myself & The World" is an intimate look at Pamela's journey as a solo traveler throughout southeast Asia, including faraway destinations like Bali, Indonesia and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

"Traveling solo can be the most liberating and life-changing experience of your life," says Holt, who is Executive Producer and Host of the new series. "I'm honored to share my unique perspective and hope that it inspires others to embrace solo travel as a means of self-discovery."

An avid adventurer to her core, Holt began solo traveling at the age of 19. Today, she's journeyed to over 81 countries solo, including Antarctica, Bali, Japan, Singapore, and nearly everywhere in between. From living in a hut deep in the Amazon rainforest to getting detained in Russia to jumping from the highest commercial bungee in the world in South Africa, Holt aims to inspire others to join her solo travel revolution, explore the world on their own terms, and seek adventure in everyday life.

A traumatic car accident left Holt nearly immobilized in her mid-thirties, causing her to pause her acting, filmmaking and musical theater career. Before being wheeled into the operating room for emergency spinal surgery, Holt made an "80 by 50" promise to herself - to travel to 80 countries solo before turning 50 years old. Now 53 years old and 81 countries (and counting!) traveled, Holt has certainly made good on her promise. Along the way, Holt got certified in open water scuba diving, donated her time to charities around the globe, and put her filmmaking skills to good use by working as a travel reporter, constantly documenting content from her travels.

"At its core, my new travel series is a love letter to the journey of discovering oneself and embracing second chances, or better yet, second acts," says Holt.

Stream season 1 of "Me, Myself & The World: The Art of Solo Travel" now on Amazon Prime Video, Freevee, and GoTraveler. Season 2 is expected to air this fall.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Pamela Holt

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.