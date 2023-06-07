Pamela Holt Redefines The Art of Solo Travel in New Streaming Series, "Me, Myself & The World"

Season 1 Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video, Freevee, GoTraveler, and more

LOS ANGELES , June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoned travel expert and filmmaker Pamela Holt celebrates the joy of solo travel in her latest series, "Me, Myself & The World: The Art of Solo Travel." Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video , Freevee, GoTraveler , and more, the first season of "Me, Myself & The World" is an intimate look at Pamela's journey as a solo traveler throughout southeast Asia, including faraway destinations like Bali, Indonesia and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

"Traveling solo can be the most liberating and life-changing experience of your life," says Holt, who is Executive Producer and Host of the new series. "I'm honored to share my unique perspective and hope that it inspires others to embrace solo travel as a means of self-discovery."

An avid adventurer to her core, Holt began solo traveling at the age of 19. Today, she's journeyed to over 81 countries solo, including Antarctica, Bali, Japan, Singapore, and nearly everywhere in between. From living in a hut deep in the Amazon rainforest to getting detained in Russia to jumping from the highest commercial bungee in the world in South Africa, Holt aims to inspire others to join her solo travel revolution, explore the world on their own terms, and seek adventure in everyday life.

A traumatic car accident left Holt nearly immobilized in her mid-thirties, causing her to pause her acting, filmmaking and musical theater career. Before being wheeled into the operating room for emergency spinal surgery, Holt made an "80 by 50" promise to herself - to travel to 80 countries solo before turning 50 years old. Now 53 years old and 81 countries (and counting!) traveled, Holt has certainly made good on her promise. Along the way, Holt got certified in open water scuba diving, donated her time to charities around the globe, and put her filmmaking skills to good use by working as a travel reporter, constantly documenting content from her travels.

"At its core, my new travel series is a love letter to the journey of discovering oneself and embracing second chances, or better yet, second acts," says Holt.

Stream season 1 of "Me, Myself & The World: The Art of Solo Travel" now on Amazon Prime Video , Freevee, and GoTraveler . Season 2 is expected to air this fall.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Pamela Holt