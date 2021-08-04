Pan Am Announces Acquisition Of A B757-200 Full Flight Simulator And A 757 Flight Training Device

"The addition of this equipment is Pan Am's response to the rise in training demand in our the aviation industry" Tweet this

"The addition of this simulator and Flight Training Device is a continuation of our strategic investment plan in response to the rise in training demand taking place in our industry," said Jeff Portanova, President of Pan Am Flight Academy. "At Pan Am, we are committed to offering the most up to date technologies to our customers."

With the addition of this level D simulator and level 5 FTD, Pan Am will offer B757 training and will complement the four (4) Boeing 767, full-flight simulators in service at its training facilities in Miami, FL. Pan Am Flight Academy partners with airlines and aviation professionals at a global level to deliver the best quality in aviation training.

About Pan Am Flight Academy

Pan Am Flight Academy is a leader in commercial aviation training and has more experience, simulator fleet types, and more programs catering to the aviation service industry than any other training organization. As the only surviving division of original Pan American World Airways, Pan Am Flight Academy can trace its instruction heritage to the earliest days of airline flight training. In 1980 Pan Am American World Airways opened its Flight Academy in Miami, Florida, still the base of operations.

For more information visit www.panamacademy.com

SOURCE Pan Am Flight Academy

