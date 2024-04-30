Pan Am Flight Academy Welcomes Airbus A330 Full Flight Simulator to Miami Training Center

MIAMI, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Am Flight Academy announces the acquisition of their newest, Level D, Airbus A330 Full Flight Simulator. This state-of-the-art simulator, relocated from Bahrain, has been installed at the new Pan Am Flight Academy training center located at the Axis Park complex in Hialeah, FL.

Equipped with Airbus Standard 2.4 specifications, the simulator features engine models including the Rolls Royce Trent, General Electric's GE CF6-80, and Pratt & Whitney PW 4000. The A330 sim is integrated with the CAE Tropos visuals system and Moog Electric Motion. Additionally, both Thales and Honeywell FMGEC, TCAS 7.1, and EGPWS are included, as well as upset recovery (UPRT Dir 2). Training on this cutting-edge simulator is slated to commence in late summer 2024.

"The addition of this simulator underscores our commitment to meeting the escalating demand for training in our industry," remarked Jeff Portanova, President of Pan Am Flight Academy. "At Pan Am, we prioritize offering diversity, flexibility, as well as unparalleled quality and technology to our valued aviation customers."

With the incorporation of this A330 Level D simulator, Pan Am now boasts a total of 9 various simulators at its Axis Park training center. This simulator perfectly complements the existing A320 Level D simulator, bringing the total number of simulators in service at Pan Am Flight Academy to an impressive 22.

About Pan Am Flight Academy

Pan Am Flight Academy is a pioneer in commercial aviation training, boasting unmatched experience, a diverse simulator fleet, and a comprehensive array of programs tailored to the aviation service industry. As the sole surviving division of the original Pan American World Airways, Pan Am Flight Academy's training heritage traces back to the earliest days of airline flight training. Founded in 1980, Pan Am Flight Academy's headquarters remain in Miami, Florida.

