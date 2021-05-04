Pan Am Unveils The Acquisition Of Two Additional B767-200ER Full Flight Simulators

MIAMI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Am Flight Academy announced the acquisition of two, Boeing 767-200ER, Full Flight simulators. Both aviation training devices, currently located at DFW, Texas, are set to be relocated to the Pan Am Headquarters in Miami, FL.

The level D, and level C simulators feature GE engine models, SMGCS and GPS capabilities. Prior to entry into training services, both simulators will undergo extensive upgrades including new visual systems, upset recovery (UPRT Dir 2) capabilities and the new upgraded IS&S cockpit.

"The addition of these simulators represents the commitment we have made to our customers," said Jeff Portanova, President of Pan Am Flight Academy.

"The demand for B767 simulator time has increased dramatically over the past year and is forecasted to remain strong. Adding these simulators to our fleet, and incorporating the IS&S technology, clearly demonstrates how we are working with our customers to accommodate their training requirements."

With the addition of these simulators, Pan Am will offer four (4) Boeing 767, full-flight simulators in service at its training facilities in Miami, FL. Pan Am Flight Academy partners with airlines and aviation professionals from around the world to deliver excellence in aviation training. These additional B767 simulators are scheduled to be fully available for training by July 2021.

About Pan Am Flight Academy

Pan Am Flight Academy is a leader in commercial aviation training and has more experience, simulator fleet types, and more programs catering to the aviation service industry than any other training organization. As the only surviving division of original Pan American World Airways, Pan Am International Flight Academy can trace its instruction heritage to the earliest days of airline flight training. In 1980 Pan Am American World Airways opened its Flight Academy in Miami, Florida, still the base of operations.

