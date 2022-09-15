Panacea Financial Announces its Endorsed Partnership with Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA)

Panacea to offer its PRN Personal Loan to eligible PDA dentist and dental student members

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Financial (Panacea), which provides financial services for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians through all stages of their training and practice, has partnered with the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) to provide its PRN Personal Loans to PDA members, which includes ~5,200 dentist members.

Tyler Stafford, CFA, CEO and Co-Founder of Panacea said, "The Pennsylvania Dental Association is one of the largest dental associations in the country and we're proud to receive their endorsement as a trusted banking partner. Panacea's PRN Personal Loan will provide the PDA's membership with more accessible funding that was specifically designed for in-practice and in-training dentists, in addition to a 5-star rated personal banking team that its members deserve."

Panacea is a financial services company created for doctors, by doctors that provides tailored product offerings and service delivery designed specifically for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians throughout their career: from school, through training, and into practice. Panacea's products cover the full suite of banking needs for this unique population, including PRN personal loans, student loan refinancing, and practice loans.

Chair of the Pennsylvania Enterprise Resource Corporation (PERC) and PDA member, D. Scott Aldinger, DDS, commented on the partnership, "My colleagues and I all know that training and practicing to become a dentist can be financially stressful. So, a PDAMA partner that can help decrease some of that financial stress would be a great benefit for our member community. That is why we are happy we found Panacea Financial. As a doctor-founded bank, they understand our community, and we look forward to working together to better support dentists and dentists-in-training across Pennsylvania."

"As a mission-driven company that exists to help fellow doctors, we are thrilled to work with Pennsylvania Dental Association that also works so hard to help our community." Panacea President and Co-Founder, Michael Jerkins, MD, added. "Dentists all over the country have used our PRN Personal Loan to have quick access to funding to help them with anything from refinancing high-interest debt, paying for exams, or simply handling unexpected costs. And we are happy to provide PDA members special offerings on this service."

For more information, please visit www.panaceafinancial.com.

About Panacea Financial

Panacea Financial, a Division of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST), is a nationwide financial services company offering products in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. Panacea offers a full suite of banking solutions specifically built for doctors, by doctors. Follow Panacea Financial on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

About the Pennsylvania Dental Association

PDA is a voluntary organization comprising approximately 5,200 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA was organized in 1868 to serve the public by promoting the art and science of dentistry. It remains true to its original goals to serve the interests of the profession and the public.

Media Contact for Panacea Financial:

[email protected]

Media Contact for PDA:

[email protected]

SOURCE Panacea Financial