Panacea Financial Announces Partnership with American Student Dental Association

Panacea Financial to provide ASDA members with financial services specifically tailored to the needs of dental students.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Financial and the American Student Dental Association (ASDA) today announced that they are partnering to provide ASDA dental student members with financial services including personal loans and checking and savings accounts designed for the needs of dental students.

ASDA has 23,000 student members, located in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

"This partnership with the American Student Dental Association will help support dentists-in-training across the country with access to concierge-level banking services during a pivotal and sometimes stressful time in their career," said Michael Jerkins, MD, M.Ed., president and co-founder of Panacea Financial. "As doctors ourselves, Panacea Financial has a deep understanding of the needs of doctors-in-training and we are looking forward to helping ASDA members be successful in their training and into their practice."

"The American Student Dental Association protects and advances the rights, interests, and welfare of dental students, and their unique financial needs are no exception," said Sam Setru, President at the American Student Dental Association. "We have always provided dental students with a wealth of resources that they'll need throughout their career journey. Panacea Financial joins us in our quest by bringing valuable financial services and resources to dental students across the country."

Panacea Financial is a financial services company created for doctors, by doctors on the premise that traditional banks simply do not understand the financial needs of medical professionals. Dental students especially have challenges accessing banking services due to high debt, frequent relocations, and limited historical income. Panacea provides tailored product offerings and service delivery designed specifically for physicians throughout their career: from dental school, through specialty residencies, and into practice. Panacea's products cover the full suite of banking needs for dental students, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and PRN personal loans. Dental students banking with Panacea can look forward to continued support with additional services throughout the life of their career.

For more information about this new partnership, visit https://panaceafinancial.com/our-partners/asda.

About Panacea Financial

Panacea Financial, a Division of Primis (NASDAQ: FRST), focuses on providing world class financial services for dentists, physicians, and veterinarians through all stages of their training and practice. Panacea offers a full suite of banking and technology solutions specifically built for doctors, by doctors. Through the Panacea Financial Foundation, its non-profit arm, the Company is dedicated to expanding ethnic and racial diversity within the medical field, providing more than $200,000 in scholarships and grants to underrepresented minority medical students, residents, and fellows since 2021. For more information, visit https://panaceafinancial.com . Follow Panacea Financial on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn.

About the American Student Dental Association

The American Student Dental Association is a national student-run organization that protects and advances the rights, interests and welfare of dental students. ASDA connects students on local and national levels and gives them the training they need to be better leaders and professionals. For more information, visit https://www.asdanet.org .

