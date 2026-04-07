Panacea Healthcare Solutions Announces April 16 Webinar on the New Strategic and Financial Risks of Hospital Price Transparency

Live session will explore payer scrutiny, executive attestation, and the increasing financial impact of machine-readable file accuracy.

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Healthcare Solutions, a leader in providing comprehensive financial, revenue integrity, and clinical services and software to healthcare organizations nationwide, will host a complimentary live webinar, "Beyond Compliance with Hospital Price Transparency," on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 12 Noon ET.

As hospital price transparency requirements continue to evolve, machine-readable files are taking on broader strategic importance across healthcare organizations. What was once treated primarily as a compliance obligation is now increasingly tied to payer negotiations, executive accountability, and financial reporting workflows.

This webinar will provide hospital leaders with practical insight into the growing risks associated with public pricing data and the importance of strengthening the accuracy, completeness, and governance of machine-readable files.

The session is designed for CFOs and finance leaders, revenue cycle leaders, revenue integrity and pricing leaders, and managed care and payer contracting leaders seeking to better understand how price transparency now impacts broader organizational strategy and risk.

"Hospital price transparency has become a much broader business challenge for hospitals and health systems," said Kevin Chmura, Chief Executive Officer of Panacea Healthcare Solutions. "What was once mainly seen as a compliance obligation now has significant implications for executive accountability, payer strategy, and financial results. This webinar aims to help healthcare leaders better understand those risks and the steps they should be taking now."

The webinar will be moderated by Kevin Chmura, Chief Executive Officer of Panacea Healthcare Solutions, and presented by Govind Goyal, President of Financial Services at Panacea Healthcare Solutions.

"Hospital machine-readable files are no longer just regulatory deliverables," said Govind Goyal, President of Financial Services at Panacea Healthcare Solutions. "Hospitals need to understand how these files may influence payer negotiations, leadership accountability, and downstream financial processes. This session is designed to help organizations adopt a more accurate, defensible, and strategic approach."

During the webinar, attendees will learn how to improve the accuracy and completeness of machine-readable files, prepare for executive attestation requirements, assess the risks associated with payer use of public pricing data, and strengthen internal governance of transparency-related workflows.

The session will also address how weaknesses in public pricing files can create operational and financial exposure as scrutiny from payers, regulators, and executive leadership increases. Registrants who are unable to attend the live event will receive access to the recorded version.

Click here to sign up for the webinar.

About Panacea Healthcare Solutions

Panacea Healthcare Solutions provides comprehensive financial, revenue integrity, and clinical services and software to healthcare organizations nationwide. With a strong focus on innovative solutions and measurable results, Panacea helps hospitals and health systems improve financial performance, ensure compliance, and enhance patient care.

SOURCE Panacea Healthcare Solutions