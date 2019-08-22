Panama Chief of Police to Speak at the World Security Summit Miami hosted by the U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Executive Committee of the U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce announced Mr. Jorge Miranda, Chief of Police in Panama, has been confirmed speaker for the Security World Summit Miami 2019 this coming August 30 and 31 in Miami. The conference will convene security leaders to discuss an overarching theme to "Understand the Western Hemisphere in the Global Security Agenda for Preparedness and Violence Mitigation for the U.S Private Sector."

The two-and-a-half day event will consist of insightful discussions, workshops and best practice sharing across more than 12 different sessions. They will hear from more than 20 speakers in total, equipping these security leaders to tackle today's threats, as well as arm them with the knowledge, tools and expertise to protect their organizations and their communities.

The Miami edition will have a robust line up of speakers, panelists, and subject matter experts who will complement each of the critical issues that will be discussed during each two-and-a-half day event. Some of the current safety and security issues in the program will include forums about transnational crime, civil unrest, forensic scenario in multiple shoots, technology in evidences, among others.

"We are thrilled to have a strong leader like Chief Jorge Miranda speak to our group and hear his unique perspective about Panama's challenge," said Doug Mayorga, CEO & President of the U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce. "We invite all companies in the industry to network and learn from your peers, participate in engaging discussions around critical issues and holistic best practices, and hear from some of the best in the security sector, and of course, learn about Panama."

Country profile: Panama is the southernmost country on the Central American isthmus, bordering Colombia to the east, Costa Rica to the west, the Pacific Ocean to the south and the Caribbean Sea to the north. Sometimes referred to as the "mouth of the funnel," it has long been an entry point for drugs heading from South America to Mexico or the United States. A dense strip of forest along the border with Colombia known as the Darien Gap facilitates the trafficking of arms, drugs and persons. The Panama Canal has been a gateway between the Eastern and Western Hemisphere since 1914 in commerce and partnership with the Americas.

About Chief Jorge Miranda: Chief Jorge Miranda is a 30-year veteran of the security service for the government of Panama. Chief Miranda worked through the ranks of police officer, detective, sergeant, and lieutenant working various patrol, investigative, and administrative assignments throughout the department of Police and security offices in the country. Upon his promotion to Commander in 2014, his assignments were at the most vulnerable zone named Area C Tocumen 15va Operations. In 2019, he was promoted to Chief and assumed the command of Operations in the 5th zone in Panama. Last July 2019, he promoted to be the National Chief of Police of the Country, oversaw the Detective Bureau and Counterterrorism and Special Operations Bureau, as well as Property and Security Services Operations.

About the Miami Security World Summit 2019: is designed as a business educational, contracting and training forum, where thought leaders from global multilateral agencies, the private sector of the United States, key police departments across Latin America, and local, state, and federal law enforcement offices can come together for actionable discussions and debate about transnational crime, a real epidemic in the region. For more information: www.worldsecurity.vip

About the U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce: Founded in September 2000 with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the Chamber has commercial centers in Los Angeles, Miami and Puerto Rico. The Chamber's goal is to continue serving as a collaborative partnership bridge for national commercial organizations and international commercial organizations to create economic opportunity and an ecosystem of collaborative communities between the public and private world, across borders and around the world. For more information: www.minoritychamber.net

