Panasonic and Smart Kitchen Leader, Fresco, Announce Partnership Expansion at CES 2024 to Bring AI-Powered Cooking Assistant to Market

Technology leaders join forces to empower millions to reimagine the possibilities of cooking with countertop multi-ovens

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panasonic , a leading provider of consumer lifestyle technologies, announced an expanded partnership with Fresco , the leading smart kitchen platform for the world's top appliance brands. The companies will collaborate to deliver a revolutionary cooking assistant for Panasonic kitchen appliances, starting with the Panasonic HomeCHEF 4-in-1 multi-oven. Panasonic will showcase the new smart appliance and connected cooking experience at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 on January 9-12 in Las Vegas.

Panasonic is embracing connectivity by incorporating Fresco's cutting-edge AI and smart cooking technology into their multi-oven products. Within the Panasonic app, Fresco's AI cooking assistant will allow home cooks to easily customize recipes to fit dietary preferences, make ingredient substitutions based on what's in the pantry, and seamlessly adjust serving size and cooking settings. Whether convection baking a chicken, air frying sweet potato fries, or creating a chocolate mousse using the microwave function, home cooks can adapt any recipe to their unique needs while enjoying consistently good outcomes.

"We're delighted to be building the future of the kitchen with a brand like Panasonic that has such a strong culture of innovation. They understand the needs of today's home cooks, who want nutritious and delicious meals with less effort," said Ben Harris, Fresco CEO and Co-Founder. "Together, we can deliver this through our proprietary AI cooking assistant and enable Panasonic customers to easily cook tasty meals, tailored to their lifestyles."

Fresco began working with Panasonic in 2019 to create guided recipes for its non-connected microwave models. This new evolution of the partnership will demonstrate the ability of Panasonic's hardware excellence, coupled with Fresco's smart cooking technology, to inspire customers to utilize the full capabilities of their countertop multi-ovens through a smart recipe companion app. When paired with Panasonic's Magic Pot attachment, the new multi-ovens with Fresco's AI assistant help home cooks prepare food quickly and easily using 4 cooking methods- sear, simmer, steam, and grill- for healthy, perfect flavor and texture, every time.

"We're excited to build upon our partnership with Fresco and demonstrate our commitment to bringing the best cooking experience to our customers. Panasonic has always been at the forefront of technology innovation, and by combining this with Fresco's revolutionary AI capabilities, we will deliver on the promise of a smart kitchen," said Walter Taffarello, Director of New Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Panasonic. "Together, we will empower millions of home cooks to unlock the potential of their appliances and lead more sustainable and healthy lives."

Panasonic and Fresco will preview their connected multi-oven cooking experience at the Panasonic booth #17609 at CES 2024, taking place January 9-12 in Las Vegas, NV.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

About Fresco

Fresco, the all-in-one smart kitchen platform, combines the key ingredients to unlock the value of connected appliances for home cooks and appliance brands. From IoT appliance control and app development to AI-powered cooking assistants and smart recipe creation, Fresco's plug-and-play KitchenOS platform enables brands to connect with and serve personalized solutions to their customers. Partnering with market leaders including Panasonic, Bosch, Electrolux, GE Appliances, Instant Brands, Kenwood, and LG Electronics, Fresco's cross-brand platform makes perfect cooking simple for more than three million home cooks worldwide. Founded in 2012, Fresco operates globally and has offices in Dublin, Ireland, and Zaragoza, Spain. To learn more, visit frescocooks.com.

