Panasonic Announces Firmware Update to Improve the Shooting Experience and Sharing Functionality of LUMIX S5II and S5IIX

NEWARK, N.J., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to announce a significant firmware update for its full frame mirrorless LUMIX S5II and S5IIX cameras that improves the shooting experience and enhances sharing functionality for both images and videos.

Listening to creators needs, S5II Firmware V3.0 and S5IIX Firmware V2.0 delivers efficiency in both production and post-production workflows, providing important time (and therefore cost) saving benefits.

In line with LUMIX's continuous commitment to supporting creators, the firmware will be available to download free of charge from the LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/ at 9:00 pm EDT April 21, 2024.

S5II Firmware Version 3.0 / S5IIX Firmware Version 2.0

1. Enhancement of Production Workflows

New Native Camera to Cloud Integration with Adobe's Frame.io

Compatibility with Frame.io Camera to Cloud is now supported, enabling images and videos to be automatically uploaded, backed up, shared, and worked on jointly via the cloud. Recorded content is sent to the Frame.io platform through an internet connection via Wi-Fi or USB tethering, enabling seamless sharing of captured photos (JPEG/RAW) and Proxy videos. This empowers creators to receive remote real-time feedback during capture and enables collaborative editing among production teams using their preferred creative software. Frame.io Camera to Cloud streamlines the workflow from shooting to editing, enhancing overall efficiency in the creative process.

Proxy Video Recording

This new feature records a low bit-rate proxy file when recording video. Simultaneously recording a proxy file that is linked with the original video recording enabling a faster delivery from production to post.

2. Improved Basic Performance

Real-time Auto-focus Recognition (Animal Eye, Car, Motorcycle Recognition)

The improved real-time auto-focus system enhances the highly accurate Phase Hybrid auto focus of the S5II and S5IIX, efficiently recognizing people amongst multiple subjects. It also features an animal eye recognition function, to focus on and follow animal eyes, as well as a car and motorcycle recognition function, which is ideally suited for shooting motorsports.

Enhanced E.I.S. Performance

In addition to Standard, High mode is newly added to E-Stabilization (Video) function, which electronically corrects large shakes when shooting on the move. A perspective distortion correction has also been added to correct distortion that tends to occur during video shooting when using a wide-angle lens. Combined with Active I.S. Technology, it is now possible to achieve even more stable footage when shooting on the move.

3. Expanding Creative Options

SH Pre-burst Shooting

The newly introduced SH pre-burst shooting function records bursts before shooting begins. When set to the SH PRE mode, the camera begins burst shooting from the moment the user half presses the shutter button, allowing retroactive burst shooting up to the moment the shutter button is pressed down fully.

