Panasonic Announces New Compact Shelf Speaker System at CES 2024

08 Jan, 2024

The speaker delivers on performance, design and quality offering a premium experience, for any environment.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panasonic announced its new Shelf Speaker System (SC-PM270) designed to offer premium sound quality for any environment in a sleek, streamlined body.

Key features include:

Compact, Yet Clear Sound

  • The speakers feature 10cm full-range drivers with bass reflex ports to comfortably deliver 20 watts of stereo sound.
  • Thanks to its internal amplifier and a pair of separate speakers, the compact SC-PM270 performs exceptionally well.

Small and Flexible System / Enjoy Music Wirelessly

  • Using built-in Bluetooth, the SC-PM270 can play audio wirelessly from your smartphone or tablet.
  • The system offers Bluetooth Remaster to help compensate for audio frequencies lost by the convenience of wireless transmission, to achieve higher quality sound.
  • If you prefer the simplicity and listening experience of radio and CD, the SC-PM270 also features a high-quality stereo FM tuner and a built-in CD player. Plus, USB connection adds another option to fit your preferred listening experience.

Sleek, Compact Design for Flexible Placement

  • The system has a sleek design that complements any surface, whether it's an office bookshelf or on top of your kitchen cabinets.
  • The separate speakers can be positioned to best suit your needs while also amplifying the sound as much as possible.
  • The speakers' design has been streamlined to remove all excess clutter, leaving a simple, intuitive control surface.

"Panasonic has continued to prioritize delivering the best possible audio experience with its latest speaker offering," noted Ellison Ferdinand, Senior Product Manager at Panasonic North America. "This new entry level speaker system rounds out our speaker line up offering by adding a premium fit and finish at a price point realizable for the masses."

The Panasonic Shelf Speaker System (SC-PM270) will be available in the U.S. at various online retailers, including Amazon and Shop.Panasonic.com in early April 2024.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America    
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

