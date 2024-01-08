Panasonic Announces New Compact Shelf Speaker System at CES 2024

Compact, Yet Clear Sound

The speakers feature 10cm full-range drivers with bass reflex ports to comfortably deliver 20 watts of stereo sound.

Thanks to its internal amplifier and a pair of separate speakers, the compact SC-PM270 performs exceptionally well.

Small and Flexible System / Enjoy Music Wirelessly

Using built-in Bluetooth, the SC-PM270 can play audio wirelessly from your smartphone or tablet.

The system offers Bluetooth Remaster to help compensate for audio frequencies lost by the convenience of wireless transmission, to achieve higher quality sound.

If you prefer the simplicity and listening experience of radio and CD, the SC-PM270 also features a high-quality stereo FM tuner and a built-in CD player. Plus, USB connection adds another option to fit your preferred listening experience.

Sleek, Compact Design for Flexible Placement

The system has a sleek design that complements any surface, whether it's an office bookshelf or on top of your kitchen cabinets.

The separate speakers can be positioned to best suit your needs while also amplifying the sound as much as possible.

The speakers' design has been streamlined to remove all excess clutter, leaving a simple, intuitive control surface.

"Panasonic has continued to prioritize delivering the best possible audio experience with its latest speaker offering," noted Ellison Ferdinand, Senior Product Manager at Panasonic North America. "This new entry level speaker system rounds out our speaker line up offering by adding a premium fit and finish at a price point realizable for the masses."

The Panasonic Shelf Speaker System (SC-PM270) will be available in the U.S. at various online retailers, including Amazon and Shop.Panasonic.com in early April 2024.

