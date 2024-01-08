Panasonic Announces Palm Shaver and New MULTISHAPE Attachments at CES 2024

The Panasonic Palm Shaver (ES-PV6A-W) is a compact, five-bladed shaver designed to fit in the palm of your hand. It features a five-blade system that can capture and cut every texture of beard, ensuring a smooth and close shave every time. Powered by a linear motor, the ES-PV6A-W ensures that no hair is left behind during the shaving process. The device comes with advanced sensing technology from Panasonic, adapting to the face's contours and ensuring each shave is customized to its user's unique grooming needs.

The Palm Shaver body uses NAGORI®, a sustainable material created from sea minerals. Aligned with Panasonic's goal of creating a more recyclable, sustainable world, the inclusion of NAGORI® materials together with radically re-thinking the form-factor reduces plastic usage by 40 percent when compared to Panasonic's conventional grooming products. This pocket-sized and powerful shaver is designed to fit seamlessly into any lifestyle, making it the perfect device for at home or on-the-go grooming. It supports USB-C charging and comes with a carrying case, so it can be used in a variety of situations, whether that's at home, at the office, or during travel.

"Panasonic continues to make customer experience and a sustainable future a priority," noted Hanna Kushioka, Product Manager, Personal Care "These new personal care devices, which utilize sustainable materials and creative design, deliver on our commitment to providing premium grooming experiences that are not only enjoyable for our customer, but also make an impact towards a more sustainable future."

In addition to the Palm Shaver, Panasonic is launching brand new attachment heads for the MULTISHAPE, which is a modular personal care system designed to evolve with its users' needs. This year, Panasonic is adding facial exfoliation and cleansing brushes that address skin care, a pedicure buffer for foot care, and even more hair grooming tools, including a detail trimmer, and a hair clipper. The MULTISHAPE system is broadening its scope to cater to a wider range of personal care needs while also growing alongside its users as their diverse preferences and needs shift.

The Panasonic Palm Shaver (ES-PV6A-W) will be available in the U.S. in September 2024 and the Panasonic MULTISHAPE attachments will be available on Shop.Panasonic.com in 2024.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

Panasonic North America Social Handles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/panasonicpersonalcare/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@panasonicpersonalcare

https://shop.panasonic.com/pages/personalcare

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America